Megan Gustafson scored 19 of her 44 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Iowa pulled away from Drake for a 91-82 win on Friday night.
After Drake's Sammie Bachrodt tied the game at 70 with a 3-pointer 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, Gustafson scored six points in an 8-0 run to put the Hawkeyes up for good. Her basket with 1:27 to play put the lead at 14 points. Iowa outscored Drake 23-15 in the fourth quarter.
Iowa hit 73 percent from inside the three-point arc during the second half to help it pull away from the Bulldogs.
Gustafson also had 14 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the season and 65th of her career. Going 17-of-24 from the field, she passed No. 2 scorer Cindy Haugejorde and pulled within nine points of All Disterhoft's all-time career scoring mark of 2,102 set in 2017.
Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart added 14 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (9-2), who swept state rivals Iowa State, Drake and Northern Iowa for the second straight season.
Kathleen Doyle dished out a game-high eight assists for the Hawkeyes.
Becca Hittner had a career high 32 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), 16 in the first quarter that ended with Iowa on top 26-23.
Maddy Dean scored 15, Sara Rhine 14 and Sammie Bachrodt 13 as Drake had four of its five starters reach double figures.
The Hawkeyes next take the court at noon Dec. 30 when they open Big Ten play against Michigan State.
Missouri 67, Illinois 45: Missouri used a run of 17 unanswered points and limited Illinois to 18-percent shooting in the third quarter to pull away to a 67-45 women's basketball win Friday at Illinois.
The Tigers (10-3) used a buzzer-beating lay-in by Akira Levy to lead 27-26 at halftime before holding the Fighting Illini without a point for the first 6 minutes, 11 seconds of the third quarter on its way to a 51-31 advantage through three quarters.
Amber Smith led Missouri with 16 points, while Alex Wittinger paced Illinois (8-3) with a 15-point game.
Northern Iowa 79, Nebraska-Omaha 50: Taylor Hagen scored 15 points on 7-8 shooting and North Scott grad Karli Rucker added 11 as Northern Iowa romped past Omaha on Friday.
The Panthers built a 14-point halftime advantage and just kept adding to it after intermission. UNI's defense held Omaha to just 32.8 percent shooting, including 11.1 percent from 3-point range.
