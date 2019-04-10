Even if you cleaned them in the fall, mulch can collect in the gutters and hasten rust and deterioration, making gutters sluggish during spring showers. Use a garden hose, a gutter scoop and a nylon brush to flush the gutters and downspouts. Use a wire brush to remove rust and peeling paint. Repair leaks and seal joints with a high-quality exterior-grade caulk. Prime bare spots and add a fresh coat of paint.

Perhaps this is the year to buy and install gutter guards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments