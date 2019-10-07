Rock out with “Hairball” 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Tickets, at $35, are available at www.ticketweb.com. Hear the hits of iconic bands such as Van Halen, Queen, KISS, Motley Crue, and more. It's standing-room only with limited seating. .

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. $35

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments