Haliburton injured in Cyclone win

When the two teams tied for eighth in the Big 12 get together, you know you’re in for something crazy.

Iowa State outlasted Kansas State, 73-63, in a wild game in which ISU led by as many as 21, got major contributions from usual bit players and lost its star player to injury.

Tyrese Haliburton, a potential NBA draft lottery pick this June, left the game late in the first half after landing on his injured left wrist. After a few moments of drama, he emerged from the locker room 2 minutes before the start of the second half and returned to the lineup.

The wrist, which Haliburton injured in December and forced him to miss the loss to Florida A&M on New Year’s eve, was clearly an issue, however, as Haliburton could hardly dribble with his left hand.

Haliburton played the first six minutes of the second half in obvious pain while trying not to use that left hand before asking out of the game. At the time, ISU was up 14 points.

Kansas State (9-14, 2-8) was eventually able to pull within four as the Cyclones were reeling without their point guard, but they eventually found their footing and kept them at bay.