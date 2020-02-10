AMES, Iowa — Iowa State star sophomore Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken wrist, the school announced Monday.

“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said in a statement released by the school. “As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”

Haliburton originally sustained the injury during a December practice, and he subsequently sat out ISU’s New Year’s Eve loss to Florida A&M. He returned to the lineup and had been playing with that wrist heavily taped. He aggravated the injury Saturday in the Cyclones’ win against Kansas State, landing on the wrist as he tried to break a fall late in the first half.

Haliburton returned to play for the first 6 minutes of the second half, but was obviously limited, as he attempted to avoid using his left hand for even basic actions like dribbling.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Haliburton said after the game.