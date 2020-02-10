AMES, Iowa — Iowa State star sophomore Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken wrist, the school announced Monday.
“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said in a statement released by the school. “As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”
Haliburton originally sustained the injury during a December practice, and he subsequently sat out ISU’s New Year’s Eve loss to Florida A&M. He returned to the lineup and had been playing with that wrist heavily taped. He aggravated the injury Saturday in the Cyclones’ win against Kansas State, landing on the wrist as he tried to break a fall late in the first half.
Haliburton returned to play for the first 6 minutes of the second half, but was obviously limited, as he attempted to avoid using his left hand for even basic actions like dribbling.
“I was in a lot of pain,” Haliburton said after the game.
Haliburton has emerged as a potential top-10 pick in June’s NBA draft should he decide to forgo his final two years of eligibility. Scouts are enamored with his basketball IQ along with his 6-foot-5 length as a point guard and his production. He is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range.
The Cyclones will likely look to replace Haliburton’s minutes at point guard by committee, with Rasir Bolton, Tre Jackson and Prentiss Nixon all candidates to initiate the offense in Haliburton’s absence.
Haliburton’s injury is another blow to a Cyclones’ season that has had few highlights. ISU is 10-13 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12, and on pace to finish below .500 and miss the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.