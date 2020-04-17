Hall leads deep Iowa State running back group

“Mick, he and I have worked together and we have a really good relationship,” Campbell said. “I understand how he empowers and cares about players. We have the young, talented coaches like coach Nate Scheelhasse, coach Joel Gordon, coach Manning and coach Jeff Myers — now, we’ve added a veteran piece to that who’s been through the wars. It’s a great mix.”

Hall will once again be counted on to be the bell cow for McCall and Manning, but the pasture isn’t empty. Senior Kene Nwangwu and junior Johnnie Lang have both proven to be competent Big 12 running backs, and both have had impressive games.

Lang rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns against TCU and Nwangwu rushed six times for 54 yards against Iowa.

The Cyclones also have former four-star recruit Jirehl Brock, who played in just four games last season for Iowa State to maintain his redshirt.

When Brock played, he showed flashes of why he was so highly rated coming out of Quincy, Ill.

The most playing time Brock got was against Louisiana-Monroe when he rushed five times for 40 yards.