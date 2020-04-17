Hall leads deep Iowa State running back group

AMES — Matt Campbell has had true freshmen step up in the last two seasons for his Iowa State football team.
In 2018, quarterback Brock Purdy stepped in after the first series of the Oklahoma State game and led Iowa State to a 7-1 regular season record as the primary quarterback.
Last season, running back Breece Hall took over as Iowa State’s work-horse running back in the West Virginia game. He scored three touchdowns while rushing for 132 yards.
Hall never looked back and averaged 102 rushing yards per game as the primary running back and ended the season with nine rushing touchdowns.
The then-freshman also proved to be a reliable target out of the backfield for the Cyclones. Hall caught 23 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown in the eight games he was the primary running back.
In 2020, the running backs room will have a new position coach. Tight ends coach Alex Golesh accepted the Central Florida offensive coordinator position and Iowa State’s offensive coordinator, Tom Manning, went from focusing on running backs to tight ends — the position he coached when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
With that shuffle, Campbell hired longtime Northwestern offensive coordinator Mick McCall to coach Iowa State’s running backs.
“Mick, he and I have worked together and we have a really good relationship,” Campbell said. “I understand how he empowers and cares about players. We have the young, talented coaches like coach Nate Scheelhasse, coach Joel Gordon, coach Manning and coach Jeff Myers — now, we’ve added a veteran piece to that who’s been through the wars. It’s a great mix.”
Hall will once again be counted on to be the bell cow for McCall and Manning, but the pasture isn’t empty. Senior Kene Nwangwu and junior Johnnie Lang have both proven to be competent Big 12 running backs, and both have had impressive games.
Lang rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns against TCU and Nwangwu rushed six times for 54 yards against Iowa.
The Cyclones also have former four-star recruit Jirehl Brock, who played in just four games last season for Iowa State to maintain his redshirt.
When Brock played, he showed flashes of why he was so highly rated coming out of Quincy, Ill.
The most playing time Brock got was against Louisiana-Monroe when he rushed five times for 40 yards.
Campbell said after the season that even though Hall was the one who got his redshirt pulled, Brock didn’t let that get him down and he continued to work, and by the end of the season, he was knocking on the door to get his redshirt pulled as well.
“Jirehl Brock is a guy that continues to make huge, positive steps forward,” Campbell said.
If Brock can continue his trajectory, Campbell and McCall could have two dynamic running backs, much like Campbell had during his time at Toledo.
In Campbell’s final year at Toledo in 2015, Kareem Hunt rushed 178 times for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns and Terry Swanson rushed 143 times for 923 yards and seven touchdowns.
If Iowa State could get Hall and Brock to a near-equal level play, the offense would greatly benefit because it could keep both the backs fresh and it has Nwangwu and Lang if it needs them.
