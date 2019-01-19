Jacob Davison scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Eastern Washington beat Montana State 85-81, spoiling Rock Island graduate Tyler Hall's record-setting performance on Saturday.
Hall became the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer with a step-back 3-pointer that made it 10-5 with 17:27 left in the game. Hall entered the game needing two points to pass Eastern Washington's Bogdan Bliznyuk (2,169) and scored 26 points to finish the game at 2,194 points for his career.
Augustana 87, Illinois Wesleyan 65: The last two trips the Augustana men's basketball team took into Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center were nothing short of nightmarish, losing both by a combined 49 points.
On Saturday, the Vikings did their best to put those two lopsided losses behind them thanks to a dream second half.
With the game tied at 46 with 16:07 left in regulation, the Vikings exploded for a 31-5 run that included 14 straight and never looked back en route to a convincing 87-65 CCIW victory.
Augie (17-1, 9-0 CCIW) closed the game on a 41-19 run.
The offense for the nationally second-ranked Vikings was pretty good, too. The Vikings shot a sizzling 58 percent from the field (29-of-50), 91 percent from the free-throw line (20-of-22) and even 69 percent from 3-point range (9-13).
“When we shoot like that, it's going to be a blowout,” said Giovanine, whose club led 38-35 at halftime after trailing by as many nine points in the early going.
IU South Bend 91, St. Ambrose 87: The Bees cut an eight-point Titan lead with a minute left to three multiple times but couldn't complete the comeback Saturday.
Jalen Jones hit a 3-pointer and John Kerr nabbed a steal and hit a pair of free throws with 51 seconds left to chop the Titan lead from eight to three in just nine seconds, and a Ben Schols 3-pointer with nine seconds left again cut it to three, but the Titans hit four of six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
A four-minute stretch in the second half doomed the Bees. After trailing the entire second half, an Alex Portwood 3-pointer tied the game 68-68 with 8:03 left. Exactly four minutes later, Dylan Allen's 3-pointer capped an 11-0 Titan run to give them a lead the Bees could never surmount.
Schols led St. Ambrose (11-9, 6-6 CCAC) with 18 points, including hitting 4-6 from 3-point range. Michael Williams added 14 points and Kerr and Warren Allen 12 apiece.
Jones dished out a team-high seven assists for the Bees
Myles Simmons and Allen led Indiana South Bend (9-13, 4-8) with 19 points.
