Hosted by Lagomarcino’s, a Halloween parade will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in downtown Moline. The parade will begin at the TaxSlayer Center and head east on River Drive to 17th Street, south on 17th Street to 5th Avenue, west on 5th Avenue to 12th Street, north back to the TaxSlayer Center.

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, downtown Moline. Free.

