A Rock Island Halloween Walk will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, presented by Statik Studio 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. All photographers and models are invited to meet in down town Rock Island for a ghoulish time, starting at the band shelter area by Black Sheep. From there, groups will create photo shoots along the store fronts and alleys. It's billed as a way to meet other photographers and models. All photographers must make digital copies of photos available to models and volunteers.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, band shelter, Rock Island. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.