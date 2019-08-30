A Rock Island Halloween Walk will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, presented by Statik Studio 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. All photographers and models are invited to meet in down town Rock Island for a ghoulish time, starting at the band shelter area by Black Sheep. From there, groups will create photo shoots along the store fronts and alleys. It's billed as a way to meet other photographers and models. All photographers must make digital copies of photos available to models and volunteers. 

6:30 p.m. Saturday, band shelter, Rock Island. Free.

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

