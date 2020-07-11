Hamilton shows he's the best in the rain with a superb pole

"The main problem was we were just not quick enough," Leclerc said. "We're just too slow."

Driving rain washed out the third and final practice at midday and threatened qualifying altogether. But the cars managed to finally get out onto the Red Bull Ring at around 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT) even though rain was still lashing down.

With drivers told the rain would soon get heavier, they were advised to post a solid time quickly in order to get into the second part of qualifying.

Verstappen said "I can't see a thing" and Romain Grosjean slid into gravel.

Some unexpected names popped up at the top of the leaderboard, before order was restored as Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen swapped leading times.

"Leave me to it," Hamilton snapped at his engineer over radio, trying to keep his concentration.

With two minutes left in Q1, the first part of qualifying, Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of his Alfa Romeo and it swerved sideways and then backward into a crash barrier. His car had to be lifted off the track.

The rain was so heavy throughout the morning that firefighters removed excess water from the roof of one empty hospitality building.

The race is being held without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. It changed names from last week but is being held at the same track in Spielberg, surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

