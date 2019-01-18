Hand-in-Hand's 10th annual Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' New Fair Center, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. During the event, there will be samples of chili recipes from over 20 teams, a kids zone, silent auction, raffles and more. Proceeds go toward Hand-in-Hand's inclusive and adaptive programs for children and young adults, including those with disabilities. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $25 for a pair of adults, $5 for ages 6-12. Admission is free for those under 5.

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, $5-$15

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments