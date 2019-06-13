September 1, 1924 - June 10, 2019
DAVENPORT - Harold Lloyd Dover, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Anniston and Arab, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Generations Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island, Illinois.
The visitation and funeral will be at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport, with visitation at 11 a.m. and services following at noon Monday, June 17, 2019. Military honors and interment will be at 2 p.m. at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Officiating minister is Pastor Nancy Weingartner.
Pallbearers are Brent Sprague, Isaac Gannett, Jordan Sprague, Sage Martin, Luke Nielsen, Samuel Nielsen, Kevin Carey and Tim Norman.
Papa, as he was lovingly known by his family, was born September 1, 1924, in Calhoun County, Alabama, to John Santford and Annie Rea Williams Dover. He was married to Elzie G. Carey Dover on March 16, 1946, in Guntersville, Alabama. Harold was a talented musician and gifted minister who served in the South Pacific in WWII. He retired as a machinist from French & Hecht, Davenport, Iowa, in 1987.
He is survived by two daughters, Tewanta Dover Lopez of Davenport, and Renee Dover of Huntesville, Alabama; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Buster Dover; and sisters, Annie Maude Thornton and Mildred Thornton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elzie Carey Dover; brother, Jones Dover; sisters, Nellie Whitman Garrison, Josie Mae Bean, Irma Bean and Lorene Carey; and parents John Santford and Annie Williams Dover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.