Harris brings message of justice to packed house in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Although Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been touring Washington with the philosophy of getting to know people on a more personal level, when she visited the Missippi Brewing Company the crowd packed the bar to capacity.

With an estimated 117 people in attendance, Harris took the stage to discuss her platform that centers on justice as well as listen to questions from people in the crowd. One commenter said the reason he was voting for her is “insulin.” She had discussed her ideas of healthcare justice that she says will drive down the cost of medical care without raising taxes for the middle class.

“Did you know one in four diabetics can’t afford their insulin?” she asked the audience. She explained the cost discrepancy of insulin between Canada and the United States, commenting it is because many members of congress “are in the back pockets of drug companies.”

She also commented that one of the worst parts of the American healthcare system is that it seems to only cover from the neck down. Harris stressed the importance of mental healthcare as part of the overall system.

