Bettendorf

Senior | Running back

The offensive captain of last year's All-Metro team, Bey-Buie rushed for 1,386 yards and 21 touchdowns for Moline. Also a receiving threat, the 205-pound back has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.

 

