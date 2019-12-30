You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harrison Bey-Buie
0 comments

Harrison Bey-Buie

All-Metro football captains Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie and Assumption's Seth Adrian.

Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for 2,034 yards and 32 touchdowns this season to earn first team all-state honors. 

The elusive running back created a bit of a stir by transferring from Moline to Bettendorf during the summer, but he didn’t let that stop him from putting together one of the best seasons in the history of one of Iowa’s most prestigious high school football programs.

Bey-Buie became only the third Bulldogs player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season as he reeled off 2,034 yards and scored 32 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors. He scored at least one touchdown in all 12 games to help lead Bettendorf to the Class 4A semifinals, where the Bulldogs lost to West Des Moines Valley.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior currently is playing basketball for Bettendorf. He recently committed to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News