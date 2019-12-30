Harrison Bey-Buie

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The elusive running back created a bit of a stir by transferring from Moline to Bettendorf during the summer, but he didn’t let that stop him from putting together one of the best seasons in the history of one of Iowa’s most prestigious high school football programs.

Bey-Buie became only the third Bulldogs player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season as he reeled off 2,034 yards and scored 32 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors. He scored at least one touchdown in all 12 games to help lead Bettendorf to the Class 4A semifinals, where the Bulldogs lost to West Des Moines Valley.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior currently is playing basketball for Bettendorf. He recently committed to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois.

