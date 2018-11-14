Attention casual and die-hard fans of Harry Potter: Here's a one-of-a-kind way to experience the series' second movie, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring a screening of the film with accompaniment from a live orchestra performing John Williams’ score. Tickets, $25-$60, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office and online at qcso.org or by calling 563-322-7276.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments