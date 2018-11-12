The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring a screening, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," with live orchestra accompaniment performing John Williams’ score. Tickets, $25-$60, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office and online at qcso.org or by calling 563-322-7276.

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $25-$60

