Hatton, Kang share lead on a tough day at Bay Hill; Tiger out of Players

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton lost his swing on his back nine without losing his head, a small victory. He battled through a tough test at Bay Hill on Friday and was only surprised by what he saw when he finished.
His tidy short game was strong enough to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
"I just didn't have a clue where it was going," Hatton said after a 3-under 69 in a wind that came out of the opposite direction. "Just happy to get in the clubhouse with no damage done, really."
Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68.
Rory McIlroy made a mess of No. 8 and felt he made Bay Hill harder than it was — and it was plenty difficult — for a 73 that still left him within two shots of the lead.
Matt Every thought it was awesome that his 65 in the opening round was 20 shots better than his previous round on the PGA Tour. Not so awesome was being 18 shots higher the next day, an 83 that allowed him to join the wrong list in PGA Tour annals by going from the 18-hole lead to the weekend off as he missed the cut by one shot.
"I really didn't see this coming, to be honest," said Every, who is rarely anything but honest. "But it happens. It kind of happens to me quite a bit."
His last three rounds on the PGA Tour dating to a week ago at the Honda Classic: 85-65-83. He was he first player since Camilo Villegas in the 2013 Honda Classic to go from the first-round lead to a missed cut.
Talor Gooch fared a little better. He followed a 67 with an 80 and made the cut on the number.
Phil Mickelson, who opened with a 77, drilled a 5-iron from 239 yards away over the water to 7 feet for an eagle on the par-5 sixth to get on the cut number with three holes to play. He finished with a double bogey and missed the cut for the fourth time this year.
It's the first time in 25 years Mickelson has missed four cuts before the Masters.
"I thought it was a really hard golf course, and I enjoyed the challenge of trying to play on these type of conditions," Mickelson said. "And I'm a little frustrated that I haven't gotten off to the start his year I would like. I'm not discouraged. I don't feel like I'm that far off."
Henrik Stenson also opened with a 77. He also battled back to give himself a chance to make the cut. And he also took double bogey on his final hole to miss the cut for only the second time in 12 appearances at Bay Hill.
The average score was 74.08, the highest at Bay Hill since the opening round of 2011.
And it left a 69-man field for the weekend that is up for grabs.
Hatton and Kang were at 7-under 137, the highest score to lead at Bay Hill in 10 years.
Danny Lee had the low round of the day, a 67, that left him one shot behind.
McIlroy, Honda Classic winner Sungjae Im (69) and Harris English (70) two strokes behind at 5 under. Another shot back was a group that included Patrick Reed, who had another 70 in his bid to win his second straight tournament.
Hatton is making up for lost time from an accident in the oddest of places. He was walking in from the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters three years ago when it was halted by storms and slipped on pine straw, injuring his right wrist as he braced for the fall. He tried cortisone shots to buy time, and he finally felt the only option was surgery after the European Tour ended its season last November.
The Englishman was out longer than he expected, but he returned in Mexico City by tying for sixth in the World Golf Championships, and now he has a share of the 36-hole lead at Bay Hill.
McIlroy was happy to still be in range.
His round looked as though it might come undone when he got caught up in the trees to the right of the eighth fairway and made double bogey, this after a three-putt bogey from long range on the par-3 seventh.
He birdied his next hole, limited the mistakes to only one bogey on the back nine and wound up in good shape.
"It was a grind. I think I made it more of a grind than I needed to," McIlroy said. "Conditions were tricky, greens are getting firm, wind was out of a different direction today, so that made things a little interesting, too. ... I'm still right there in the golf tournament."
Tiger to miss The Players Championship: The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf.
Tiger Woods isn't playing.
Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, "Back just not ready. Not long term concern."
Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.
He decided at the last minute not to play the World Golf Championships event in Mexico. He didn't play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and then he chose not play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has won a record eight times.
Woods later tweeted that it wasn't an easy decision.
"I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed," Woods said. "My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I'm sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship."
Woods has been saying all year that he plans to play fewer events, mainly so the 44-year-old with five knee surgeries and four back surgeries can stay in golf longer.
He is a two-time winner on the TPC Sawgrass, most recently in 2013. Woods had the first of four back operatons the following year and was at The Players only once over the next four years, a tie for 69th in 2015. He ended that season with two more back surgeries.
Before that, Woods missed The Players in 2008 when it was held in May. He had arthroscopic knee surgery after the Masters that year and didn't play again until the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which he won despite shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture in his leg.
That limits the amount of golf Woods will play leading into his title defense at the Masters, one of the biggest moments in sports a year ago when he rallied to win a fifth green jacket and his first major in 11 years.
Next on the schedule after The Players is the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, where Woods tied for second two years ago. It was his first appearance at the Tampa Bay event, and it attracted record crowds.
After that is the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, where last year Woods reached the quarterfinals. It turned out to be a pivotal week in his preparations for the Masters. That's followed by the Valero Open in San Antonio, although Woods has never played the week before the Masters.