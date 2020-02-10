8. Havana Daydreamin’

From noon until midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, a tropical “Havana Daydreamin’” party will be held in downtown Davenport and at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Hosted by the Quad-City Parrot Head Club, which invites participants to break out the flip-flops and island gear for an afternoon and night of pub crawls, food, drink, and music, with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley. The Pirate Pub Crawl, with games and prizes, will be noon until 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown Davenport. The party continues from 6 p.m. until midnight in the River Center, with music from a Tom Petty tribute band, Jason Carl's Breakdown, and headlined by the Boat Drunks with special guest Nadirah Shakoor from Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band. Limited seating is available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door: https://qcph.com/event/16th-annual-havana-daydreamin/?instance_id=60