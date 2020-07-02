Have a fantastic summer with the Bettendorf Public Library

Summer continues to be a very busy time for libraries. While things look different this year, our staff at the Bettendorf Public Library has been working hard to offer a variety of opportunities for all ages to explore ideas and experiences while continuing to social distance. Discover how the library can add some excitement to your summer with virtual programming!

The Youth Department hasn’t missed a beat with sharing the love of learning. If you visit the Bettendorf Public Library on YouTube, you will find a weekly Preschool Storytime and Tales for Tots. Crafting and creating events, complete with all the supplies you need to participate, are available with our Creation Studio: Grab and Go sessions. Supplies for these STEM-related activities are available in the Youth Department at the library on Mondays for the following week’s program and are free to take home on a first come, first served basis. For older children, we have programs like Magic with Ms. Christine, Lego Club Online, and free concerts from Jeanie B and Mr. Taylor Sings! Our Youth Chess program is also hosting a team on Chesskid where young players can compete in scheduled online matches. Young adults will want to be sure to check out the crafts, storytelling and book talks that are available on the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel. All these programs and more can be found on the library website at www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs.