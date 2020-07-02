Have a fantastic summer with the Bettendorf Public Library

Summer continues to be a very busy time for libraries. While things look different this year, our staff at the Bettendorf Public Library has been working hard to offer a variety of opportunities for all ages to explore ideas and experiences while continuing to social distance. Discover how the library can add some excitement to your summer with virtual programming!
The Youth Department hasn’t missed a beat with sharing the love of learning. If you visit the Bettendorf Public Library on YouTube, you will find a weekly Preschool Storytime and Tales for Tots. Crafting and creating events, complete with all the supplies you need to participate, are available with our Creation Studio: Grab and Go sessions. Supplies for these STEM-related activities are available in the Youth Department at the library on Mondays for the following week’s program and are free to take home on a first come, first served basis. For older children, we have programs like Magic with Ms. Christine, Lego Club Online, and free concerts from Jeanie B and Mr. Taylor Sings! Our Youth Chess program is also hosting a team on Chesskid where young players can compete in scheduled online matches. Young adults will want to be sure to check out the crafts, storytelling and book talks that are available on the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel. All these programs and more can be found on the library website at www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs.
Adults have several opportunities to connect with others, too. Our monthly book discussion groups are meeting online, and we invite new members to join in the conversation! Creators won't want to miss our virtual edition of Craft Tea to share their WIPs (or Works-in-Progress) with other crafters, or our upcoming virtual Creation Studio Workshops complete with take-home craft kits. If you enjoy competition, you may want to check out Chess Club for adults or register for our Final Friday Trivia. Information about all of these events and how to participate can be found at www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs.
Lastly, we can’t go without saying that summer is a great time to read! Registration for the Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story is available on the library website at www.bettendorflibrary.com and our doors are open for checking out materials. You can visit our shelves to find audiobooks, binge-worthy films and televisions shows, or to stock up on new titles to read while soaking in the summer sun. We still offer our No-contact Curbside Pick-up Service, so do not hesitate to let us know what we can put together for your family to enjoy. Simply give us a call at 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com to get started. You can also access our website for e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and more available 24/7 with your Bettendorf Public Library card.
The library has always been the place to explore new ideas and share stories. While the summer of 2020 is unique, we are pleased to offer you so many ways to make sure it is an adventure. You can find the latest updates on library services and programming on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as the library's website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Crystal Kehoe is information services librarian and Christine Garrow is school liaison library at the Bettendorf Public Library.
