10 @ 10: Hawkeyes 'moving the needle' on vaccination rate

Consistent Tyler Linderbaum, true freshmen prepared to make an impact at receiver and a shot in the arm in vaccination numbers are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10 as Iowa works toward Saturday’s season opener against Indiana.

1. The consistency of Tyler Linderbaum on and off the field is what impresses coach Kirk Ferentz the most about the Hawkeyes’ all-American center.

“Not only as a player, but just as a person,’’ Ferentz said. “He is the same guy every day. At least he presents himself that way and whether you see him in the building here or our on the field, there’s just a real consistency about him and that certainly carries over to the way he practices.’’

2. While Tyler Linderbaum provides a veteran anchor to Iowa’s offensive line, new starters at two tackle spots and an open guard position leave the Hawkeyes with plenty of youth up front.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday he anticipates Iowa using anywhere from six-to-eight offensive linemen during the game as it searches for consistency.

3. Two true freshmen will factor into Iowa’s receiving plans in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Indiana.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce, two players who enrolled at Iowa in January and participated in spring practices, have firmly secured spots in a rotation that typically numbers around six players.

4. Iowa is switching to mobile ticketing this season and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said fans will find an additional 10 entry points available at Kinnick Stadium to help ease congestion at the gates.

There will be 94 places where fans will be able to enter the stadium on Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before arriving at the stadium. If folks have issues, Iowa will also have help stations set up to assist fans having difficulties.

5. Indiana arrives at Kinnick Stadium ranked in both the Associated Press poll and the coaches poll for the 11th consecutive week, a program record.

The Hoosiers are ranked 17th by the AP in its preseason poll, the first time since 1969 that Indiana has appeared in the preseason rankings.

6. Iowa will not require fans to wear masks at Saturday’s game, although director of athletics Gary Barta encourages fans to do so if they feel more comfortable wearing one.

He also encourages fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Fans have made their feelings known to Barta.

“I’ve heard from those that absolutely want a mask and those who absolutely don’t want a mask,’’ Barta said. “So, I think this is one of those topics that’s certainly very challenging. I respect both opinions, but we’re moving forward with the plan we think is going to best fit where we are at this time.’’

7. Iowa’s team vaccination rate has easily topped 90 percent, well above the 70-percent rate Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said his team was at in late July.

Ferentz, who has said he would not mandate vaccinations, said teammates have encouraged teammates to get vaccinated.

“We’ve had people jump on that train,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s been a big month moving the needle that way.’’

8. Three 2020 Hawkeyes have made active rosters for NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Defensive tackle Jack Heflin of Prophetstown with Green Bay, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson with the Los Angeles Rams and running back Mekhi Sargent with Tennessee all landed spots on 53-man rosters after cuts were announced Tuesday.

They are among a group of 35 former Hawkeyes currently on NFL rosters, with more expected to join practice squads by the end of the week.

Here’s a breakdown by team: Atlanta, Parker Hesse; Baltimore, Geno Stone, Kristian Welch; Buffalo, Ike Boettger, A.J. Epenesa, Micah Hyde; Carolina, Dayvion Nixon; Chicago, James Daniels; Cincinnati, Riley Reiff; Dallas, Chauncey Golston; Denver, Noah Fant, Josey Jewell, Michael Ojemudia; Detroit, T.J. Hockenson, Matt Nelson; Green Bay, Jack Heflin; Houston, Desmond King;, Christian Kirksey; Jacksonville, C.J. Beathard; Kansas City, Austin Blythe, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann; Los Angeles Chargers, Bryan Bulaga, Nick Niemann; Los Angeles Rams, Alaric Jackson; Minnesota, Ihmir Smith-Marsette; New England, Carl Davis; New York Giants, Josh Jackson, Casey Kreiter; San Francisco, George Kittle; Tampa Bay, Anthony Nelson, Tristan Wirfs; Tennessee, Amani Hooker, Mekhi Sargent; Washington, Brandon Scherff

9. Iowa will again name weekly game captains this season. Cornerback Matt Hankins, free safety Jack Koerner, center Tyler Linderbaum and quarterback Spencer Petras have been selected as the Hawkeyes’ captains for the season opener against Indiana.

10. Drew Hennigan, an 8-year-old from West Des Moines, will be the Kid Captain for Saturday’s game.

Hennigan has undergone multiple procedures at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital since he was born with missing fibulas, the outer bone in a lower leg and fingers on his right hand.

Now in the third grade, Hennigan has participated in soccer, swimming and taekwondo.

