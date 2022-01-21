Hawkeye wrestlers knock off Buckeyes

Of the three battles between top-10 wrestlers at No.2 Iowa's dual against No. 6 Ohio State on Friday, the Hawkeyes only managed to win one.
Thanks to strong results elsewhere in the Hawkeyes' lineup, it ended up not mattering in Iowa's 21-12 Big Ten Conference victory. That was Iowa's 28th straight league dual-meet victory.
The Hawkeyes' only win among the top-10 matchups was the last of the three to be wrestled. Iowa's second ranked 174-pounder Michael Kemerer built a 5-1 lead through two periods and beat Ohio State's seventh-ranked Ethan Smith 6-3.
That victory for the Hawkeyes came one match after top-ranked Alex Marinelli surrendered the bout's only takedown in the third period and dropped a 3-2 decision in his 165-pound battle with the Buckeyes' seventh ranked Carson Kharchla.
Earlier in the match, 10th-ranked Max Murin had similarly dropped his match after surrendering a late reversal to second-ranked 149-pounder Sammy Sasso in a 3-2 loss.
The Hawkeyes got some bonus points early from third-ranked Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds. DeSanto built a 10-1 first period lead before ending his match against Dylan Kuntz with a 19-4 tech fall.
That win staked Iowa to a 5-3 lead after Drake Ayala suffered an overtime loss at 125 pounds. The Hawkeyes never trailed again, but didn't secure the victory until the final match.
Decision wins from Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Kaleb Young at 157 sandwiched around Murin's loss put Iowa up 11-6 heading into intermission.
Iowa's 18th-ranked Abe Assad pushed Kaleb Romero into overtime at 184 pounds, but the seventh-ranked Buckeye's win made it 14-12 heading into the final two matches.
Iowa's Jacob Warner built on Iowa's lead, although he needed the riding time point to beat No. 20 Gavin Hoffman 6-5 at 197 pounds.
Needing to avoid a pin to secure the win, Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi did much more, securing a 13-4 major decision win over Tate Orndorff.