Davenport police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Brady Street.
A Scott County judge is being asked to allow jurors in the upcoming trial on the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire to be escorted away from …
A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Davenport strip club.
3M has owned and operated its Cordova facility since approximately 1970. It is one of three facilities where 3M manufactures a number of chemical products including adhesives, resins, fluorochemicals and other specialty chemicals.
A Scott County registered sex offender is facing charges for allegedly having indecent contact with a child, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office…
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents …
A Davenport police detective testified Friday Malachi Vanderpool stabbed, then shot, Tylan Sanders in the plain view of surveillance cameras March 18
Rock Island Police are investigating an incident in which one person was injured downtown.
Jordan Bohannon made his final appearance in an Iowa basketball uniform count.
