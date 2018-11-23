Key play

Faced with fourth down and 8 yards to go at the Nebraska 37-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, Iowa lined up and tried to draw Nebraska offside. When that didn’t work, the Hawkeyes called timeout, then went out and executed a play in which Nate Stanley hit tight end T.J. Hockenson over the middle for 10 yards. Two plays later, Miguel Recinos kicked a game-winning 41-yard field goal.

Key stat

Iowa held the ball for 20 minutes, 49 seconds in the first half, keeping Nebraska’s potent offense off the field with touchdown drives of 5:23, 6:34 and 7:16. The Hawkeyes ended up possessing the ball for 9½ minutes more than the Cornhuskers in the game, 34:41 to 25:19.

Quote

"I think (Nebraska coach Scott Frost) made a mistake by calling a timeout there. It gave me an opportunity to get the guys together, settle them down and tell them all that I love them." — Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos on Nebraska’s attempt to "ice" him prior to his game-winning field goal

