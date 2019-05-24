Iowa dropped into the loser's bracket of the Big Ten Tournament with an 11-1 loss to Nebraska earlier Friday.
The loss left the Hawkeyes needing a win against Minnesota Thursday night to avoid elimination. That game concluded after presstime.
A Mitchell Boe single gave the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead in the top of the second against the Cornhuskers, but three hits and a pair of walks in the bottom half of the inning ended the start for Grant Judkins.
Control issues continued as Iowa worked through four pitchers who combined to walk eight more batters as Nebraska pushed four runs across in both the second and fifth innings.
"We were sloppy on the mound, and Nebraska played clean baseball," Hawkeyes coach Rick Heller said. "It was a tough loss."
