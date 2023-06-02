TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Luke Llewellyn delivered strike three when it was needed the most Friday night.

With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the op of the ninth inning, the Hawkeye reliever got Hunter Stokley to swing at a game-ending 2-2 pitch that allowed Iowa to hold on for a 5-4 win over North Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Tar Heels had rallied for three runs in the ninth innning, threatening to erase a lead the Hawkeyes had held at Bob Warn Field since the opening inning of the game.

With the win, Iowa will face host Indiana State in a 5 p.m. regional semifinal on Saturday in the Terre Haute regional.

The Hawkeyes pushed across a pair of what proved to be needed insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to withstand a three-run ninth by the Tar Heels.

Marcus Morgan started on the mound for the Hawkeyes, but worked around a hit batter and a walk in top of the inning.

Iowa took a lead it didn't relinquish in the bottom half of the first.

Sam Hojnar swatted a two-run double down the line in left to score Sam Petersen, who had singled, and Brennen Dorighi, who had walked in the Iowa first.

Morgan had a 3-0 lead to work with in the second when Brayden Frazier scored on a Cade Moss double.

Notth Carolina pulled within 3-1 in the fourth on a sacirfice fly by Alberto Osuna.

The Hawkeyes responded with two runs in the eighth, the first on a Frazier RBI single and the second a safety squeeze executed by Moss, runs countered by a two-run homer by Osuna off of Will Christopherson.

The Tar Heels pushed another run across before moving the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring before recording the final out.