DePaul will visit Iowa for a men’s basketball game for the first time ever in November.
The Hawkeyes will host the Blue Demons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a Nov. 11 game that is scheduled to be part of the fifth annual Gavitt Games, a series of basketball games between Big Ten and Big East teams.
The match-up will be the first meeting between the teams since Iowa won a 97-86 game against DePaul played in Moline as part of the 1995 National Invitation Tournament.
The Blue Demons finished 19-17 last season and finished as the runner-up in the College Basketball Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.