Hawkeyes win Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa earned its first Big Ten men's basketball tournament championship since 2006 on Sunday, holding off Purdue 75-66 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes used back-to-back 3-point baskets from freshman Payton Sandfort to break a 51-51 tie with just over 8 minutes remaining and never looked back.
"This team never stopped believing,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told the crowd.
The Boilermakers did pull within 63-62 on a 3-pointer by Eric Hunter with 3:09 remaining but hit just one field goal the rest of way.
A three-point play by Connor McCaffery with 2:42 to go and free throws by Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins and Jordan Bohannon allowed Iowa (26-9) to cut down the nets following a run of four wins in four days.
Keegan Murray, named the tourney's most outstanding player after establishing a tourney scoring record with 103 total points, led Iowa with 19 points.
He was joined on the all-tournament team by Jordan Bohannon.
Perkins finished with 19 and Sandort totaled 11.
Ninth-ranked Purdue (27-7) was led by Jaden Ivey's 20 points.
Iowa will learn its NCAA tourney assignment later this afternoon. Return to
qctimes.com later today for updates to this story and for more Hawkeye tourney coverage.
Photos: Iowa wins Big Ten Tournament
Iowa players celebrate with the trophy after Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game against Purdue in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa forward Keegan Murray celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Iowa won 75-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Iowa guard Payton Sandfort celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Purdue players celebrate on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Iowa forward Keegan Murray is fouled by Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots over Purdue forward Mason Gillis during the first half of Sunday's game. Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes in their 75-66 win.
Michael Conroy
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon and forward Filip Rebraca (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates with teammate guard Tony Perkins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Purdue forward Trevion Williams passes around Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Purdue head coach Matt Painter questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!