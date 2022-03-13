Hawkeyes win Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa earned its first Big Ten men's basketball tournament championship since 2006 on Sunday, holding off Purdue 75-66 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes used back-to-back 3-point baskets from freshman Payton Sandfort to break a 51-51 tie with just over 8 minutes remaining and never looked back.

"This team never stopped believing,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told the crowd.

The Boilermakers did pull within 63-62 on a 3-pointer by Eric Hunter with 3:09 remaining but hit just one field goal the rest of way.

A three-point play by Connor McCaffery with 2:42 to go and free throws by Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins and Jordan Bohannon allowed Iowa (26-9) to cut down the nets following a run of four wins in four days.

Keegan Murray, named the tourney's most outstanding player after establishing a tourney scoring record with 103 total points, led Iowa with 19 points.

He was joined on the all-tournament team by Jordan Bohannon.

Perkins finished with 19 and Sandort totaled 11.

Ninth-ranked Purdue (27-7) was led by Jaden Ivey's 20 points.

Iowa will learn its NCAA tourney assignment later this afternoon. Return to qctimes.com later today for updates to this story and for more Hawkeye tourney coverage.

