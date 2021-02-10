After a much-needed come-from-behind win over Indiana State on Sunday at the McLeod Center to earn a split with the Sycamores, UNI entered the night a game and a half behind Valparaiso for sixth place in the Valley standings with the Crusaders coming to Cedar Falls this weekend for a two-game series.

Jacobson said that isn’t something he or his team will talk about with only five regular season games remaining.

“We’re either going to play better and get ourselves a better seed at Arch Madness or we don’t,” he said. “We just have to keep getting better. Even this late in the season, we’re a work in progress. We want to have our best games to close out the season and going into the tournament.”

While the score doesn’t indicate it, the Panthers had some bright spots, jumping out to lead in both halves. UNI started the second half much like it did after the opening tip, scoring on a Noah Carter 3-pointer, but a 7-0 Drake run gave the Bulldogs a 48-32 lead early on.

But there was no quit in the Panthers, as they came back to cut the deficit to seven points twice before Drake turned three UNI turnovers into four points and an 11-point lead at the 13:04 mark. It was a lead that was insurmountable for the Panthers.