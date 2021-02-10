DES MOINES — The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team came into Wednesday night’s game against Drake with its back against the wall and in need of a win.
The Panthers played like they had nothing to lose and everything to gain much of the first half, but Drake’s pressing defense, quick ball movement and prolific rebounding was too much.
The Bulldogs were able to take a big lead at the end of the first half and never looked back in an 80-59 win at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.
In the crucial Missouri Valley Conference battle, the Panthers fell behind by 12 points at the half and had no answer the rest of the way.
Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson said one of the biggest keys in the 21-point loss was rebounding. Drake outrebounded UNI, 42-26, and took advantage of its second-chance shots.
“What’s frustrating is we’ve been a good rebounding team much of the season, and when we haven’t been, we’ve been able to stay in games,” Jacobson said. “If three or four of the offensive rebounds they had in the first half would have gone our way, this might have been a different game.”
The loss was key for UNI (6-13 overall, 4-9 in the MVC) as the Panthers try to avoid playing in a Thursday play-in game at the Arch Madness tournament in March.
After a much-needed come-from-behind win over Indiana State on Sunday at the McLeod Center to earn a split with the Sycamores, UNI entered the night a game and a half behind Valparaiso for sixth place in the Valley standings with the Crusaders coming to Cedar Falls this weekend for a two-game series.
Jacobson said that isn’t something he or his team will talk about with only five regular season games remaining.
“We’re either going to play better and get ourselves a better seed at Arch Madness or we don’t,” he said. “We just have to keep getting better. Even this late in the season, we’re a work in progress. We want to have our best games to close out the season and going into the tournament.”
While the score doesn’t indicate it, the Panthers had some bright spots, jumping out to lead in both halves. UNI started the second half much like it did after the opening tip, scoring on a Noah Carter 3-pointer, but a 7-0 Drake run gave the Bulldogs a 48-32 lead early on.
But there was no quit in the Panthers, as they came back to cut the deficit to seven points twice before Drake turned three UNI turnovers into four points and an 11-point lead at the 13:04 mark. It was a lead that was insurmountable for the Panthers.
“They throw a lot of things at you,” Jacobson said of the Bulldogs. “They do a lot of things well and they are having a great season. Whenever you can go 10-1 in conference play this late in the season, you are doing something right.”
One of those things, which turned out to be a dagger for the Panthers, was a ShanQuan Hemphill dunk that shook the backboard and brought the Drake faithful to their feet.
The Bulldogs returned home after losing their first game of the season at Valparaiso on Sunday and improved to 19-1 overall and 10-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Both teams came out firing in the first half, with Trae Berhow hitting a 3-pointer just 21 seconds into the game to get the Panthers on the board first.
It was back-and-forth game until Drake caught fire midway through the half. With the Panthers holding a 14-12 lead, the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run and played with a cushion the rest of the half, and the game.
While UNI hung around much of the half, the Bulldogs took a 41-29 lead into the locker room at halftime, thanks to good three-point shooting. Drake finished the half 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, while the Panthers hit just 2-of-11 in the half.
Berhow led the Panthers with 14 points – seven points in each half. He leads the team with 12.7 points a game average. Austin Phyfe and Bowen Born each contributed 10 points in the loss.
Three players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, with Tremell Murphy and Joseph Yesufu scoring 18 points each and D.J. Wilkins contributing 15.