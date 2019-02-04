Tuesday, Feb. 5
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. There also will be a brief instruction on how to keep a positive mind in daily life followed by another guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Healthcare Information Session: 5:30-7 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will host this event where participants can learn more about healthcare careers and the many highly regarded programs the college offers. This session held at the Student Life Center will feature the opportunity to tour the school's hands-on labs, meet with instructors and have questions answered about the programs, financial aid opportunities and how to enroll for classes. For more information, call 563-441-400 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu. Free.
Learning Lounge: Stressed Out: 6:30-8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants 21 years and older can learn tips and tricks to stay calm and collected during a busy day during this adult learning workshop. Physical therapists Jason Strang and Nicole Norton will guide attendees through calming stretches and stress-relieving cheat codes that can easily be used throughout the day. Includes appetizers and one complimentary cocktail. Space is limited. For more information or to register (suggested), call 563-336-7295. $30.
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to transform life in these weekly meditation classes with practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. The class will emphasize how to apply what is learned immediately into life in order to solve daily worries, problems and difficulties in a peaceful, positive and healthy way. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.