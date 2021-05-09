Heart of Healthcare Honoree: Jessica Peniston

Visits to the emergency room during her childhood most likely influenced Jessica Peniston’s career decision to become a nurse.
Peniston, who currently works the weekend night shift in the emergency room at Unity Point, Muscatine, said, “When I was very young I was in the ER often with respiratory issues. My aunt was an ER nurse at that time and I think that’s where the interest initially sparked.”
“Shortly after that, I had a cousin who was diagnosed with Leukemia and I became interested in her care,” she added. “I vividly remember helping with her port (a device used to draw blood and give treatments) and going to appointments with her. Those experiences shaped who I am today and I knew that I wanted to work in healthcare from a young age.”
Peniston earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Scott Community College and worked in the Muscatine ER as a unit clerk while she was in nursing school, and when she finished school she accepted a RN position at Unity Point in Muscatine.
“I have worked many different shifts in the ER, but moved to weekend package when my oldest daughter was born five years ago,” she said.
Peniston doesn't dwell on the negative but prefers to concentrate on the positive from her experience with COVID-19.
“There were many challenges associated with Covid. Things are ever-changing. Initially, it was very scary for all of us, we knew very little about the virus and the effects it would have not only physically, but mentally as well, on patients and ourselves. Nurses have a gift of adapting to difficult situations, so while it was difficult, I feel that we all rose to the challenge and became better nurses and people for the things we have endured during the pandemic.”
“Working as an ER nurse means that we are rarely seeing the same patients, but of course there are patients with chronic conditions that we see often and we always form a connection with them,” she said.
“I am very satisfied with my profession,” she added. “I love working in the ER where every day is an unknown. I get to take care of every type of patient from critically ill to a sick kid in the middle of the night.”
Peniston lives in Muscatine, with her husband, Josh, and two children.
