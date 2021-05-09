Heart of Healthcare honoree: MaLinda Krauss

MaLinda Krauss loves telling the story of why she became a nurse.
Krauss currently is director of Health Services working at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis, and she admits she never thought of being a nurse growing up.
”It just never crossed my mind to go into the medical field,” she said.
She entered college after high school with plans to be a social worker but had stop due to the birth of her second child.
“I was working at a factory in Clinton when my grandmother sadly died of cancer at the end of 2000. My grandfather, who had prior CVA’s, had amazing in-home care ladies, but it was not cheap to pay for that care and he did not want to go to a nursing home.”
Krauss had noticed the money he was paying out of pocket as she had kept up with his finances for him.
“I talked to my husband about wanting to quit my job to take care of him full time so he did not lose everything,” Krauss explained. “My grandparents were a huge part of my upbringing and they were like another set of parents for me. I lived with them much of my early childhood and spent lots of time with them when not living with them.”
Krauss did quit her factory job and began taking care of her grandfather, 15 hours a day, 7 days a week, for the last 15 months of his life.
“With the lack of knowledge I had at the time I cared for him, I’m amazed he didn’t have other health issues,” Krauss said.
“I will never forget one day when Dr. O’Shea, who was with Genesis hospice at that time, came into my grandfather’s house, since my grandfather was a hospice patient at the time, and told me if I ever became a nurse he would gladly welcome me aboard. So I thought maybe that is the way I should go. I started school not long after that.”
It was not an easy schedule for Krauss as, between them, she and her husband had four young children at the time, with two living with them while Krauss was in school in addition to working full time.
She graduated in 2006 with her LPN from Clinton Community College with hopes of working in hospice care.
“I wanted nothing to do with nursing homes at the time. I wanted to work for a local hospice house that was just opening so I applied three different times online, but they were only hiring registered nurses at the time, so my best friend encouraged me to begin filling out applications.”
The first place she applied was Riverview Manor in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and within a week she accepted a full-time position as a third shift nurse.
“Riverview is the nursing home I called ‘home’ for 7.5 years of my nursing career,” she said. “This is the facility that helped me find my love for geriatric and long-term care nursing. They were all like family. I met many amazing team members there that I still talk with today. Riverview not only gave me my first opportunity to be a nurse but also to grow in my nursing career to eventually be their restorative nurse.”
It is also the place where Krauss realized she had a desire to become a Director of Nursing, but explained, “I did not have the degree I needed at that time.”
Her next career step was at Kahl Home as a weekend supervisor where she worked her way up to Unit Manager of the Skilled Unit along with the Long Term Care Unit.
“The Kahl Home gave me more knowledge and experience,” she said. “I also obtained my RN at Scott Community College while working at the Kahl Home. Thinking I had always worked miles away from home as I live in Camanche, Iowa, I started at Mercy South Long Term Care and Skilled Care in Clinton as a per diem nurse eventually taking a full-time third shift nurse position, working there for only nine months.”
A friend encouraged Krauss to apply for the Director of Nursing position at Genesis Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
“I didn’t think I had a chance, I always thought a smaller company would give me a chance to be a Director of Nursing, not a bigger corporation like Genesis, but they did, in October 2016,” she said. “During the past 4.5 years of being Director of Nursing for what was then Genesis Illini Restorative Care, and currently is WellSpire Illini Restorative Care, I obtained my Bachelor of Nursing from Purdue in 2019.”
Working in a senior care facility during the pandemic was a heavy burden from a both professional and personal standpoint.
“Difficulties included being away from my family as they left our home to stay with relatives when we had our first Covid unit open for almost three months and I was on duty every day. I worked 72 hours a week, however, it was nothing compared to the families of our residents that did not get to see their loved ones for almost a year.”
The hardest part of the pandemic for her “was actually the day we were told the regulations changed and we had to shut the door to visitors. I wanted nothing to do with this. I felt it was so unfair to those that lived with us to not be able to see their loved ones. It was hard to tell those that did not fully understand why their family could not come into the building anymore. The saddest part of Covid will always be the ones we lost. We lost numerous residents and guests at Illini Restorative Care. They will all always be missed a lot by our team members.”
Despite the hardships of the last year, Krauss can still find a silver lining.
“The satisfaction is that we achieved working together as a team more than we ever had to in the past, between keeping up with the constant changes to working together to solve the next step in the pandemic. My team is what has made us be able to get through thus far. I would be nothing without my team. I am one person and no one person can accomplish what is needed daily, not just during the pandemic, but every day, all the time. My team at IRC that I am so proud of is everyone, including our nurses, CNAs, therapy, social services, business office, activities, administration, nurse practitioner, environmental services, food and nutrition, maintenance, pharmacy and so many more.”
Krauss said she loves getting to know, not only the people she has cared for but also their families “that love them the most,” she said. “I love being a nurse in long-term care because we get to be a part of many aspects of people’s lives. Being there for them to share stories, to help calm them when they are first admitted or having off days, getting to know their families, making sure they are taken care of to the fullest and being a part of their family.”
“I love being a Director of Health Services to be part of a team,” she added. “I love being able to still work on the floor as a nurse and be a leader. I can tell you my favorite part of my current job is my team that I work with.”
She continued, “I could not accomplish everything that has been achieved, including going from a 3-star to a 5-star community without my team by my side. They are my strength, determination, courage, and challenge needed to achieve the best.”
Krauss and her husband, Mark, are a blended family with five boys, and one granddaughter.
“My husband Mark has been my push to accomplish my dreams and goals,” Krauss said.
“I have a great cheerleading team compiled of my brothers, my mom, stepdad, my dad, two daughters-in-law, aunts, uncles, and many cousins, she said. “I have great friends who always had faith in me and cheered me on to my dreams.”