Heart of Healthcare honoree: Mary Slusser

Mary Slusser believes she was “born to be a nurse.”

Since she was five years old, Slusser said she knew she was going to be a nurse…” I can’t pinpoint exactly why I wanted to be a nurse, but the idea that I can make a difference in a person’s life, either large or small, it’s what I enjoy most.”

Slusser’s primary role is in the Nursing Informatics Department for all Genesis Health campuses. She also holds an “as needed” position on a medical-surgical floor.

In mid-March and during the entire month of April of last year, she left her informatics role and worked between 40 and 60 hours a week in the ICU.

“I worked a variety of shifts at various times, primarily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but I tried to work as often as they needed help,” she said.

She returned to her primary informatics position in May of last year but continued to pick up “as needed” a couple of days a week from 3 to 7 a.m. when needed.

“For our second surge (of COVID-19), I returned to the ICU for the entire month of November, working up to 60 hours a week,” she explained.

Her normal hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but Slusser often volunteers to come in early at 3 p.m. when she is needed.