Heart of Healthcare honoree: Michele Cullen

“Michele also serves as Public Health Administrator for Clinton County. In this role, she is responsible for educating the community about Covid-19, organizing the vaccine clinics and distribution to partnering agencies, coordinating response efforts with other organizations, working with the schools for re-integration, responding to the pandemic within our community, and a variety of other tasks. PH Administrator is only one of Michele’s job responsibilities. She manages many Community Health Programs that benefit Scott, Clinton, and Jackson Counties and plays an active role in each of them. Since the start of the pandemic, Michele works seven days per week and is often working up to 14-hour days to stay on top of this ever-changing environment. Her workload is massive, but she never complains, always has a positive attitude and is quick to respond to the needs of everyone around her.”