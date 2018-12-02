In the next few weeks, local governments in Iowa will begin putting together their budgets for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins in July.
Much of the focus will be on providing enough money for public safety and maintaining streets. But there is a public health need in our community that also needs attention.
Thousands of houses in Scott County are at high risk for lead-based paint. Lead is highly toxic, especially for young children, and it can lead to significant neurological damage, behavioral and learning problems, among other ills.
This isn’t a problem unique to this area, of course. Lead-based paint was widely used in home construction in the 20th century across the United States, and it wasn’t until 1978 that the federal government banned it.
Still, millions of homes across the country remain with this lurking hazard. In Iowa, which has some of the nation’s oldest housing stock, it is a particular problem.
For years, ridding homes of lead-based paint has been a cause in this county. And much of the work was undertaken by the City of Davenport. But in 2014, the city returned about half of a $2.5 million federal grant for lead-paint removal that had been awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
At the time, city officials said federal rules were too onerous to warrant keeping the grant.
After that, removal efforts sputtered.
Then, in 2016, the Scott County Health Department partnered with Augustana College for a comprehensive survey to pinpoint areas of the county at highest-risk for lead-based paint.
That work has been completed, and a non-profit organization called Live Lead Free QC was formed. It has said it plans to turn to local charitable organizations and foundations for funding. Genesis Health System also is a part of the effort, along with others in the broader Quad-City area.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch told us last week the city is definitely interested in being a part the effort, although it's not clear yet what shape that might yet take.
"We want to be part of the initiative to deal with lead paint and lead mitigation, for sure," he said.
The city has already set money aside for an urban revitalization effort, but we're told that does not specifically include funding for lead-paint eradication.
We hope the city eventually does take a substantial role in this effort, which can only help improve the central city's housing stock. Davenport is the largest city in Scott County, and aldermen were told in 2017 that 5,000 homes in the city were at high risk for lead-based paint. That's the vast majority of houses in the county that are at risk.
Scott County already has some skin in the game.
Its 2019 budget allocated $100,000 to be used by Live Lead Free QC. In addition, David Farmer, the county budget director, told us the other day that preliminary documents for its 2020 budget include another $100,000.
Ed Rivers, director of the county health department, said they are currently targeting four properties where children have already been affected by high lead levels.
We applaud county supervisors and their staff for the work they’ve done in this area and their financial commitment. We think that other cities should also open their wallets this winter.
Make no mistake, we support the effort to tap local resources for help. But we would also encourage local governments in Scott County to find a way again to reach out for federal funds.
We realize these HUD grants come with burdensome regulations, but they also are substantial dollars. They have been administered successfully here before, and across the river, cities are awaiting news on their own grant application.
In the short term, as aldermen and mayors begin to put together their fiscal 2020 budgets, we urge them to think about setting aside money to begin to move on these thousands of homes that are dangers, especially to small children.
No amount of lead is safe, and eradicating lead-based paint is at best a long-term proposition. It deserves an urgent and widespread effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.