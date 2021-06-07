Helene Elliott: Simone Biles is right on time to shine at Tokyo Olympics

Eighteen women were named to the U.S. national team and were invited to the Olympic trials, but others can petition to join them. The top two in the all-around standings at the trials will get Olympic berths. The U.S. can send a four-woman team to Tokyo, plus two other individual competitors whose scores won't count toward the U.S. team score. If Carey has a top-two finish at the trials and gets an automatic berth she could give up her individual spot and the U.S. would lose it.

Lee, who finished second to Biles at the 2019 U.S. championships, fought through injuries to compile the best two-day uneven bars score and second-best (to Biles) on the balance beam. "I think this is a really good confidence booster because I wasn't even at my full potential on floor, my vault could have been a little better, and today my bars was a little rough," said Lee, who is from St. Paul, Minn., and is of Hmong descent.

"It definitely helped my confidence going in because I know that I don't have to be at 100% to be able to still be in the top with Simone …. I feel people kind of doubted me because I have been injured for a little bit and I wasn't doing my full potential on floor and vault."