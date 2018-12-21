Try 1 month for 99¢
Stolen trike

Have your seen this trike? It's been reported stolen in East Moline.

 Contributed photo

CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about the theft of a food vendor's trike stolen in East Moline.

According to CrimeStoppers,

"Sometime between December 4 and December 11, someone stole a vendor trike with a freezer attached from a shed located in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, East Moline. It is described as burgundy and tan in color with a basket on the handlebars. The freezer has a solar panel on top. The bike is valued at $1,200."

If you have seen this trike or have information about this theft, call the CrimeStoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

