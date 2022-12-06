Henry County Board reelects Kippy Breeden board chair

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members reelected Kippy Breeden to her second term as board chairman on Monday. She was first elected in December of 2020.

The makeup of the county board following the Nov. 8 election is 19 Republicans and one Democrat, Jan May.

Winning candidates in District 1 were Tim Yager, 6,862 votes; Tim Wells, 6,738; Kathy Nelson, 6,695; Jill Darin, 6,564; Bob Wachtel, 6,555; Kippy Breeden, 6,520; Mark Burton, 6,160; Rex Kiser, 6,142; Joseph Garrity, 5,943 and James Thompson, 5,831.

Successful candidates in District 2 were David Dobbels, 4,943; Marshall Jones, 4,672; Jeanna Moore, 4,575; Lynn Sutton, 4,498; Dale Stiles, 4,302; Jan May, 4,197; Brian Corkill, 4,168; Natalie Collins, 4,128; Daniel Crippen, 3,869 and Patrick Koga, 3,674.

On Monday, Jill Darin nominated Breeden as chairman and Natalie Hendryx nominated Marshall Jones. Breeden received 12 votes and Jones seven, with Dan Crippen absent.

Voting for Breeden were Breeden, Mark Burton, Jill Darin, Joseph Garrity, Rex Kiser, Jim Thompson, Bob Wachtel, Tim Yager, Brian Corkill, David Dobbels, Jan May and Dale Stiles.

Voting for Jones were Kathy Nelson, Tim Wells, Natalie Hendryx, Jones, Patrick Koga, Jeanna Moore and Lynn Sutton.

Breeden thanked the board for the vote and said the board should be able to continue to provide good services for the people of the county if they work together as a team.

Burton nominated David Dobbels as vice chairman and May nominated Marshall Jones.

Voting for Jones were Joseph Garrity, Kathy Nelson, James Thompson, Bob Wachtel, Brian Corkill, Natalie Hendryx, Jones, Patrick Koga, Jan May, Jeanna Moore and Lynn Sutton.

Those who voted for Dobbels were Mark Burton, Jill Darin, Rex Kiser, Tim Wells, Tim Yager, Dobbels, Dale Stiles and Kippy Breeden.

Committee appointments were: finance, Burton, chair; Hendryx, Corkill, Kiser, Yager; administration, Darin, chair; Jones, Garrity, Crippen, Moore; public safety, Thompson, chair; Stiles, Wachtel, Moore, Koga; plan/development, Sutton, chair; Garrity, Crippen Yager, Koga; transportation, Kiser, chair; Hendryx, Stiles, Dobbels, Wells; health and social services, May, chair; Nelson, Jones, Corkill, Wachtel; and executive, Jones, chair; Burton, Darin, Thompson, Sutton, Kiser, May and Breeden.