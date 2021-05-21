Henry County State's Attorney: No discipline for tax payment waivers

According to County Administrator Erin Knackstedt, the Henry County State's Attorney's office investigated the late payment forgiveness waivers and brought the information to the county executive committee, which discussed the matter in closed session. She said she was not able to disclose any of the discussion that took place in closed session.

County Treasurer Tim Wells announced his resignation in December, effective July 1, saying it was due to the county's handling of COVID-19.

The committee approved the letter, which is a "request for transparency within specific duties of the treasurer and the duties that lie therein."

A two-part portion of the letter refers to email usage policy with updates to include violations by department heads and elected officials, and property tax late payment penalties asking for general late payment forgiveness guidelines for businesses and individuals, payment forgiveness policy for employees of the treasurer's office and the county, and procedure for who can forgive and how forgiveness is recorded.

"Unethical behavior is one of the biggest challenges to our government, and the Henry County Board is committed to the eradication of this within the office of the Treasurer," the letter concludes. "As the elected official to the office of Treasurer, the Henry County Board recognizes that they do not have the authority to impose these policies outside of the authority held by your office, but we are respectfully asking you to consider our requests in our ongoing efforts to provide increased trust in the county and the institution of government who take our responsibility to the citizens we serve seriously."

