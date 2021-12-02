 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herbie

Herbie

Herbie

View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
East Moline library board member's sister had collected more than 50,000 pieces of jewelry before she died. On Saturday, her rings will go on sale to fund the library’s new building
Local News

East Moline library board member's sister had collected more than 50,000 pieces of jewelry before she died. On Saturday, her rings will go on sale to fund the library’s new building

  • Updated

James Hoffman inherited thousands of collectibles from his sister, Rebecca Hoffman. Now, a portion of her trove — her costume rings — will go up for sale on Saturday at the library, with all of the proceeds going to the East Moline Public Library’s new building campaign. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News