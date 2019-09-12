Here is your list of fall-winter bazaars planned as fundraisers by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City area.
Now, here is the list:
Sunday, Sept. 22
Holiday Helpers: Fall Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Handmade items from vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase with proceeds going to the Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Nightengals. All proceeds will be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Admission is $1.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
New Era Lutheran Church: Ye Old Country Store: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., New Era Lutheran Church, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Arts, crafts, a raffle, a quilt. Food with items priced separately will be available for purchase all day. Proceeds will go to the church.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 7th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2921 38th St., Rock Island. Crafters and vendors at this indoor, handicap-accessible fair. All of the proceeds from the church bake sale, rock painting booth and silent auction will go to Nazarene missions projects.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Elwood (Iowa) Methodist Church: Fall Festival: 4-7 p.m., Elwood Methodist Church, 1838 127th St. Bazaar items including bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, bars and some crafts. Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls and pies and desserts. Door prizes. Carry-out available. $11 adults, $6 children grades K-6. Proceeds go to the church.
Friday, Oct. 11
Kahl Home Life Enrichment Program: Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Homemade fall and Christmas items and homemade baked goods including bread and rolls. Also, a taco bar available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit residents of the Kahl Home through the life enrichment program.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13
LeClaire Civic Club: October Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. Vendors and crafters selling local crafts, LeClaire Civic Club cookbooks, Rada knives, bake sale items, quilts, stockings, spices. Proceeds from the cookbooks, bake sale and knives will benefit the LeClaire Civic Club.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Beta Sigma Phi: 41st annual Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Galva High School, 1020 N. Center Ave. The Galva Beta Sigma Phi will host this juried craft show with more than 100 crafts people from the Midwest displaying handicrafts inside and outside of the high school. Items will include seasonal decorations, candles, wooden items, jewelry, toys, dolls, florals, sweatshirts, garden art, baskets, ceramics, pet supplies and apples, pumpkins, gourds, squash, mums and kettlecorn. Barbeque sandwiches, ham sandwiches, fancy desserts and pies will be served. Proceeds will be used for community service projects of both the Xi Kappa Gamma and Lambda Nu chapters of the sorority. No strollers. $2 admission.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Unique homemade and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit STEM scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Holy Family Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic School: annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport. Personalized ornaments, handcrafted items, a raffle, Once Again Treasures booth, bake sale. A luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church and the school.
Faith United Church of Christ: Holiday Happenings Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 W. 38th St., Davenport. Crafts, a bake sale, cookies by the pound and an attic shop. Breakfast, $6-$7. Luncheon, $7. Proceeds benefit the church and various charities.
Edwards Congregational UCC Church: Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Edwards Congregational UCC Church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Holiday crafters and vendors. A light lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Musserville United Methodist Church: Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Crafters with wreaths, crocheted items, fabric creations, pillows, doll clothes and accessories, seasonal decor, hand-painted items, jewelry, vinyl art and more. There also will be a bake sale and a lunch of chicken and noodles or loose meat sandwiches with drink will be available for $5. Proceeds will support the missions and ministries of the church.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3
Our Lady of Victory Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items and raffles. Also, bake and candy shops. Breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Friday, Nov. 8
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Unique homemade and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit STEM scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Spring Village: Annual Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spring Village Apartments, 3320 Spring St., Davenport. Homemade baked goods, seasonal and holiday decorations, unique gift ideas, household goods, rummage. Luncheon, hot barbecue pulled pork sandwiches. Proceeds benefit the residents.
Cinderella's Cellar: Annual Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cinderella's Cellar Resale Shop, 230 W. 35th St., Davenport. Holiday decorations, Christmas trees, wreaths and gift ideas as well as the regular items of clothing, accessories, household items, antiques and furniture. Proceeds will benefit the Kahl Home for the Aged and several local non-profit organizations.
Immanuel Lutheran Church: Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche. An ice cream social with lunch, vendors and crafts. Luncheon, sloppy joe or hot dog, chips, drink, cake or pie and ice cream, $6. Proceeds will benefit the Clinton Discovery Center.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10
St Mary's Parish: 47th annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Saint Mary's Parish, 525 Fillmore St., Davenport. Hand-crafted holiday items, trash and treasure, bake sale, raffle. There will be a luncheon with homemade soup and sandwich on Saturday and an authentic Mexican breakfast on Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Holiday Helpers: Christmas Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Handmade, unique items for the upcoming holiday season from many different vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds with be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. $1.
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche. Quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items and bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips and drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society.
Saturday, Nov. 23
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Vendors, door prizes, baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 27th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Cookies, breads, craft items, raffle baskets. Proceeds go to local and national benevolences.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8
Christmas in LeClaire: Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown LeClaire. Part of the annual Christmas in LeClaire event, this craft show will include baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving as well as crafts and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.
Saturday, Dec. 14
New Hope Presbyterian Church: annual Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4209 W. Locust St., Davenport. Homemade cookies, candies, bread, other treats.
Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor and gifts. Also, a book fair with a BOGO sale. Proceeds benefit the activites and programs at the library.
