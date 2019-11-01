Two Fourth Wall Films movies will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. On Veterans Day weekend, you'll enjoy “A World Away From Hero Street” and “Riding the Rails to Hero Street.” Afterward, there will be a question-and-answer session with Emmy-nominated and award-winning Quad-City filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. Tickets are $9 adults; $8 for youth, seniors, military and college students. ($1 off for Putnam members) available at www.putnam.org. Second Street (renamed Hero Street, USA) in Silvis, lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it is known, has provided nearly 200 service members since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $8 and $9.
