Herrell rebranded the former convention and visitor bureau when he took over in fall 2018. Visit Quad Cities is the region’s official destination management organization and drives economic development opportunities through tourism. Prior, he was a leader in building communities through large-scale events including college football, bowl games and a wide array of amateur and collegiate sports, music and multi-cultural festivals. He was involved with the relocation of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the creation of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. He has served in leadership roles in markets such as Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix Arizona; and Jacksonville, Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments