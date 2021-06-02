 Skip to main content
HIGH A CENTRAL LEAGUE
High A Central

Quad Cities 11, Beloit 5

Beloit
abrhbiQuad Cities
abrhbi
Jones cf3200Loftin ss5222
Misner lf4112Cole rf3212
Banfield c3011Massey 2b5210
Conine rf4000Pasquantino 1b4121
Aracena 2b4000Gentry rf3226
Johnston 1b3120Emodi c4010
Ready dh3000Govern 3b3000
Marinez ss4010Porter dh4000
Rivera 3b4110Bradley lf4230
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32563Totals35111211
Beloit 100001021--5  
Quad Cities 32002022x--11  

E -- Rivera (3). DP -- Quad Cities 1. LOB -- Beloit 4; Quad Cities 5. 2B -- Johnston (2). HR -- Misner (2); Gentry 2 (4), Loftin (3), Cole (3). SB -- Jones (12), Rivera (1). CS -- Johnston (1).  SF -- Gentry (2).

Beloit
iphrerbbso
Nicolas (L, 2-1)3.055514
Puckett3.042222
Steele2.044403
Quad Cities      
Veneziano4.01111

7

Klein (W, 2-0)2.011103
Davila2.022223
Dipoto1.021111
       
       
       
       
       

Nicolas pitched to one batter in the fourth. HBP -- Jones (by Veneziano). WP -- Klein, Dipoto. BK -- Dipoto. U -- Cliburn Rondon Romero, Bryan Van Vranken. T -- 2:59. A -- 1,108.

Prospect League

Clinton 9, Normal 8

Clinton;310;101;102;--;9;13;2

Normal;022;110;110;--;8;11;1

Emmons, Schafer (5), Anfang (8), Day (9) and Schaller. Gagliardo, Sirounis (5), Panick (7), Sclafani (9) and Latham. WP -- Anfang. LP -- Sclafani. Save -- Day. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Dahm 3, Kennedy 3, Petersen, Milano); Normal (Latham, Carpenter, Finck). 2B -- Clinton (Petersen, Dahm, Milano); Normal (Davis). 3B -- Normal (Carpenter). HR -- Normal (Orf). RBI -- Clinton (Milano 3, Dahm 2, Barnett); Normal (Latham 2, Orf 2, Davis, Finck, Bunton).

Reccords: Clinton 4-2-0; Normal 2-3-0

