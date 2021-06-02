HIGH A CENTRAL LEAGUE

High A Central
Quad Cities 11, Beloit 5
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jones cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Loftin ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Misner lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cole rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Banfield c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Massey 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Conine rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Aracena 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry rf
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Johnston 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Emodi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ready dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Govern 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marinez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Porter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|3
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|Beloit
|100
|001
|021
|--
|5
|Quad Cities
|320
|020
|22x
|--
|11
E -- Rivera (3). DP -- Quad Cities 1. LOB -- Beloit 4; Quad Cities 5. 2B -- Johnston (2). HR -- Misner (2); Gentry 2 (4), Loftin (3), Cole (3). SB -- Jones (12), Rivera (1). CS -- Johnston (1). SF -- Gentry (2).
|Beloit
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Nicolas (L, 2-1)
|3.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Puckett
|3.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Steele
|2.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Quad Cities
|Veneziano
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
7
|Klein (W, 2-0)
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Davila
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Dipoto
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Nicolas pitched to one batter in the fourth. HBP -- Jones (by Veneziano). WP -- Klein, Dipoto. BK -- Dipoto. U -- Cliburn Rondon Romero, Bryan Van Vranken. T -- 2:59. A -- 1,108.
Prospect League
Clinton 9, Normal 8
Clinton;310;101;102;--;9;13;2
Normal;022;110;110;--;8;11;1
Emmons, Schafer (5), Anfang (8), Day (9) and Schaller. Gagliardo, Sirounis (5), Panick (7), Sclafani (9) and Latham. WP -- Anfang. LP -- Sclafani. Save -- Day. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Dahm 3, Kennedy 3, Petersen, Milano); Normal (Latham, Carpenter, Finck). 2B -- Clinton (Petersen, Dahm, Milano); Normal (Davis). 3B -- Normal (Carpenter). HR -- Normal (Orf). RBI -- Clinton (Milano 3, Dahm 2, Barnett); Normal (Latham 2, Orf 2, Davis, Finck, Bunton).
Reccords: Clinton 4-2-0; Normal 2-3-0