Volleyball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 2A Region 6

Monday's scores

Mediapolis 25-25-25, Danville 17-11-11

Hudson 25-25-25, Colfax-Mingo 9-3-11

Iowa City Regina 25-25-25, Columbus 12-15-20

Class 2A Region 8

Monday's scores

North Cedar 17-25-25-25, Bellevue 25-17-11-18

Cascade 25-25-25, Maquoketa Valley 19-23-14

West Branch 16-25-25-26, Alburnett 25-22-23-24

Class 3A Region 8

Today's semifinals

Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.

Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's semifinals

Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.

Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14

Kills -- Durant, Ally Happ 6, Shannon Head 4, Meg Koenig 2, Kira Schult 2; Wilton, Kelsey Drake 5, Taylor Garvin 9, Ella McCaffery 6. Assists -- Durant, Koenig 12; Wilton, Caffery 19, Drake 11. Aces -- Durant none; Wilton, Caffery 6, Peyton Souhrada 2, Drake 2, Taylor Garvin, Mallory Lange. Blocks -- Durant, Rylie Rock 4, K. Schult; Wilton, Drake, Taylor Garvin. Digs -- Durant, not available; Wilton, Drake 11, Caffery 11, Alexa Garvin 10, Lange 9. 

Records: Durant 10-22 (final); Wilton 33-3

Louisa Muscatine 25-25-22-26, Wapello 17-22-25-24

Kills -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 25, Shadyn Bishop 9, Hailey Sanders 2, Hanna McConnaha; Wapello, Gracie Gustison 9, Lindsy Massner 6, Serah Shafer 7, AnnMarie Freshwater 4, Courtney Matthews 4. Assists -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel 37, McConnaha 3, Hailey Sanders; Wapello, Morgan Richenberger 11, Aliyah Lolling 8 Holly Massner 5, Shafer 5. Digs -- L-M, Mallory Mashek 16, Kylee Sanders 11, Hailey Sanders 5, Bishop 5; Wapello, Shafer 8, Richenberger 4, Holly Massner 6. Blocks -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Hailey Sanders; Wapello Lindsy Massner 5, Freshwater 2, Gustison. Aces -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 2, McConnaha 2, Mashek, Bishop, Kylee Sanders; Hohenadel; Wapello, Holly Massner 2, Gustison, Grace Ealey.

