Volleyball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;2017 record
1. Ankeny Centennial;30-8
2. West Des Moines Valley;41-8
3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;39-7
4. Linn-Mar;31-11
5. Cedar Falls;43-2
6. Ankeny;22-13
7. Iowa City High;16-16
8. Dubuque Hempstead;28-8
9. Indianola;29-10
10. Iowa City West;22-16
11. Waukee;26-21
12. Pleasant Valley;28-5
13. Urbandale;24-14
14. Dowling Catholic;34-10
15. Johnston;15-21
Class 4A
Team;2017 record
1. Dubuque Wahlert;22-9
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;42-4
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;32-10
4. Independence;33-9
5. Pella;33-7
6. Dallas Center-Grimes;27-8
7. Clear Creek Amana;23-20
8. Waverly-Shell Rock;42-6
9. Lewis Central;33-6
10. West Delaware;25-20
11. Bondurant-Farrar;21-13
12. Sioux City Heelan;33-11
13. Fairfield;24-9
14. Western Dubuque;22-13
15. Fort Madison;25-8
Class 3A
Team;2017 record
1. Carroll Kuemper;39-3
2. Tipton;32-7
3. Iowa Falls-Alden;31-6
4. Osage;26-10
5. Waterloo Columbus;36-8
6. Center Point-Urbana;32-11
7. Red Oak;23-14
8. Davenport Assumption;25-8
9. Camanche;32-9
10. West Liberty;22-14
11. Sioux Center;34-6
12. Mount Vernon;26-11
13. Spirit Lake;21-17
14. Roland-Story;28-11
T15. Union;19-18
T15. West Burlington;25-8
Class 2A
Team;2017 record
1. Grundy Center;37-7
2. Unity Christian;24-11
3. Dike-New Hartford;50-3
4. Beckman Catholic;31-13
5. Western Christian;39-7
6. Sidney;31-6
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert;28-4
8. Tri-Center;27-3
9. Wapsie Valley;21-16
10. Treynor;30-6
11. Ridge View;20-12
12. Belle Plaine;18-10
13. Lake Mills;39-4
14. Lisbon;25-12
15. Central Decatur;16-13
Class 1A
Team;2017 record
1. Janesville;37-7
2. LeMars Gehlen;29-7
3. Starmont;30-6
4. Holy Trinity Catholic;36-6
5. North Tama;29-8
6. Tripoli;25-14
7. East Mills;24-9
8. Harris-Lake Park;21-12
9. Westwood;23-9
10. HLV (Victor);16-8
11. Montezuma;31-6
12. Edgewood-Colesburg;16-16
13. Iowa Valley;28-11
14. Southeast Warren;25-8
15. Seymour;23-10
Boys golf
Davenport North 331, Clinton 336
at Duck Creek
Medalist -- Blake Behrens (Clinton), 80
Clinton -- Behrens, 80; Joe Simpson, 82; Zach Bohle, 87; Tanner Dickherber, 87.
North -- Cody Burch, 82; Nate Williams, 82; Bryan Verdon, 83; Blake Stoughton, 84.
Football
Midland 50, Lone Tree 47
Lone Tree;14;12;15;6;--;47
Midland;8;22;14;6;--;50
First quarter
LT -- Harmon Miller 54 run (Austin Marshek kick), 10:04
Mid -- Britan Martens 1 run (Jensen Dodge pass from Martens), 4:01
LT -- Brady Dauber 75 kickoff return (Marshek kick), 3:48
Second quarter
LT -- Keegan Edwards 12 pass from Miller (run failed), 11:28
LT -- Ty Griffin 18 run (kick failed), 8:41
Mid -- Alex Smith 12 run (Carter Mohr run), 6:04
Mid -- Mohr 2 run (run failed), 2:18
Mid -- Mohr 9 run (Dodge pass from Martens), 0:44
Third quarter
LT -- Miller 43 run (Marshek kick), 11:15
Mid -- Smith 22 run (pass failed), 9:09
Mid -- Mohr 1 run (Mohr run), 4:28
LT -- Alex Viner 23 pass from Miller (Marshek pass from Miller), 0:42
Fourth quarter
Mid -- Mohr 26 pass from Martens (pass failed), 11:37
LT -- Dauber 12 pass from Miller (kick failed), 7:42
Team statistics
;LT;Mid
First downs;17;24
Rushes-yards;31-206;54-351
Passing yards;97;69
Comp-Att-Int;8-17-1;5-19-1
Punts-avg.;2-41.0;5-30.4
Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-0
Penalties-yards;5-40;8-75
Individual statistics
Rushing
Lone Tree -- Harmon Miller 12-119, Will Hotz 7-35, Avery Knock 5-23, Ty Griffin 3-37, Brady Dauber 3-9, Austin Marshek 1-(-17)
Midland -- Carter Mohr 18-107, Alex Smith 15-115, Wilson Buckwalter 11-108, Britan Martens 10-21
Passing
Lone Tree -- Miller 8-17-1, 97
Midland -- Martens 5-18-1, 69; Smith 0-1-0, 0
Receiving
Lone Tree -- Dauber 3-31, Knock 2-31, Alex Viner 1-23, Marshek 1-8, Keegan Edwards 1-4
Midland -- Mohr 2-42, Jensen Dodge 2-17, Peyton Rupp 1-7
Records -- Lone Tree 0-1; Midland 1-0
