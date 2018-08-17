Volleyball

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

Team;2017 record

1. Ankeny Centennial;30-8

2. West Des Moines Valley;41-8

3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;39-7

4. Linn-Mar;31-11

5. Cedar Falls;43-2

6. Ankeny;22-13

7. Iowa City High;16-16

8. Dubuque Hempstead;28-8

9. Indianola;29-10

10. Iowa City West;22-16

11. Waukee;26-21

12. Pleasant Valley;28-5

13. Urbandale;24-14

14. Dowling Catholic;34-10

15. Johnston;15-21

Class 4A

Team;2017 record

1. Dubuque Wahlert;22-9

2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;42-4

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;32-10

4. Independence;33-9

5. Pella;33-7

6. Dallas Center-Grimes;27-8

7. Clear Creek Amana;23-20

8. Waverly-Shell Rock;42-6

9. Lewis Central;33-6

10. West Delaware;25-20

11. Bondurant-Farrar;21-13

12. Sioux City Heelan;33-11

13. Fairfield;24-9

14. Western Dubuque;22-13

15. Fort Madison;25-8

Class 3A

Team;2017 record

1. Carroll Kuemper;39-3

2. Tipton;32-7

3. Iowa Falls-Alden;31-6

4. Osage;26-10

5. Waterloo Columbus;36-8

6. Center Point-Urbana;32-11

7. Red Oak;23-14

8. Davenport Assumption;25-8

9. Camanche;32-9

10. West Liberty;22-14

11. Sioux Center;34-6

12. Mount Vernon;26-11

13. Spirit Lake;21-17

14. Roland-Story;28-11

T15. Union;19-18

T15. West Burlington;25-8

Class 2A

Team;2017 record

1. Grundy Center;37-7

2. Unity Christian;24-11

3. Dike-New Hartford;50-3

4. Beckman Catholic;31-13

5. Western Christian;39-7

6. Sidney;31-6

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert;28-4

8. Tri-Center;27-3

9. Wapsie Valley;21-16

10. Treynor;30-6

11. Ridge View;20-12

12. Belle Plaine;18-10

13. Lake Mills;39-4

14. Lisbon;25-12

15. Central Decatur;16-13

Class 1A

Team;2017 record

1. Janesville;37-7

2. LeMars Gehlen;29-7

3. Starmont;30-6

4. Holy Trinity Catholic;36-6

5. North Tama;29-8

6. Tripoli;25-14

7. East Mills;24-9

8. Harris-Lake Park;21-12

9. Westwood;23-9

10. HLV (Victor);16-8

11. Montezuma;31-6

12. Edgewood-Colesburg;16-16

13. Iowa Valley;28-11

14. Southeast Warren;25-8

15. Seymour;23-10

Boys golf

Davenport North 331, Clinton 336

at Duck Creek

Medalist -- Blake Behrens (Clinton), 80

Clinton -- Behrens, 80; Joe Simpson, 82; Zach Bohle, 87; Tanner Dickherber, 87.

North -- Cody Burch, 82; Nate Williams, 82; Bryan Verdon, 83; Blake Stoughton, 84.

Football

Midland 50, Lone Tree 47

Lone Tree;14;12;15;6;--;47

Midland;8;22;14;6;--;50

First quarter

LT -- Harmon Miller 54 run (Austin Marshek kick), 10:04

Mid -- Britan Martens 1 run (Jensen Dodge pass from Martens), 4:01

LT -- Brady Dauber 75 kickoff return (Marshek kick), 3:48

Second quarter

LT -- Keegan Edwards 12 pass from Miller (run failed), 11:28

LT -- Ty Griffin 18 run (kick failed), 8:41

Mid -- Alex Smith 12 run (Carter Mohr run), 6:04

Mid -- Mohr 2 run (run failed), 2:18

Mid -- Mohr 9 run (Dodge pass from Martens), 0:44

Third quarter

LT -- Miller 43 run (Marshek kick), 11:15

Mid -- Smith 22 run (pass failed), 9:09

Mid -- Mohr 1 run (Mohr run), 4:28

LT -- Alex Viner 23 pass from Miller (Marshek pass from Miller), 0:42

Fourth quarter

Mid -- Mohr 26 pass from Martens (pass failed), 11:37

LT -- Dauber 12 pass from Miller (kick failed), 7:42

Team statistics

;LT;Mid

First downs;17;24

Rushes-yards;31-206;54-351

Passing yards;97;69

Comp-Att-Int;8-17-1;5-19-1

Punts-avg.;2-41.0;5-30.4

Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-0

Penalties-yards;5-40;8-75

Individual statistics

Rushing

Lone Tree -- Harmon Miller 12-119, Will Hotz 7-35, Avery Knock 5-23, Ty Griffin 3-37, Brady Dauber 3-9, Austin Marshek 1-(-17)

Midland -- Carter Mohr 18-107, Alex Smith 15-115, Wilson Buckwalter 11-108, Britan Martens 10-21

Passing

Lone Tree -- Miller 8-17-1, 97

Midland -- Martens 5-18-1, 69; Smith 0-1-0, 0

Receiving

Lone Tree -- Dauber 3-31, Knock 2-31, Alex Viner 1-23, Marshek 1-8, Keegan Edwards 1-4

Midland -- Mohr 2-42, Jensen Dodge 2-17, Peyton Rupp 1-7

Records -- Lone Tree 0-1; Midland 1-0

