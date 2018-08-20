Volleyball
Wethersfield 25-25, Putnam County 4-19
Kills — Wethersfield (Brittney Litton 10, Mackenzie Lindstrom 9), Putnam County (Megan Wiesbrock 2); Aces — Wethersfield (Sydney Krause 4, Lindstrom 3); Putnam County (Madelyn Dzierynski 3); Digs — Wethersfield (Litton 10, Krause 7); Putnam County (Morgan Hundley 4); Assists — Wethersfiedl (Tess Anderson 18), Putnam County (Dzierynski 3)
Sophomores — Putnam County 25-25, Wethersfield 21-22
