Volleyball

Wethersfield 25-25, Putnam County 4-19

Kills — Wethersfield (Brittney Litton 10, Mackenzie Lindstrom 9), Putnam County (Megan Wiesbrock 2); Aces — Wethersfield (Sydney Krause 4, Lindstrom 3); Putnam County (Madelyn Dzierynski 3); Digs — Wethersfield (Litton 10, Krause 7); Putnam County (Morgan Hundley 4); Assists — Wethersfiedl (Tess Anderson 18), Putnam County (Dzierynski 3)

Sophomores — Putnam County 25-25, Wethersfield 21-22

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments