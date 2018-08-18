Girls golf

Rocket Invite

Class AA

Team scores -- 1. Rockford Lutheran 361; 2. Payton Jones 370; 3. Sterling 403; 4. Harlem 417; 5. LaSalle-Peru 432; 6. Rock Island 446; 7. Galesburg 452; 8. Niles West 552

Individuals -- 1. Natalie Hooper (Rockford Lutheran) 72; 2. Kirsten Osborn (Galesburg) 76; 3. Brighton Young (Harlem) 85; 4. Finley Rock (Rockford Lutheran) 85; 5. Raquel Simpson (Payton Jones) 86.

Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 101, Bailey Tripilas 111, Maura Chandler 114, Kristina Mathews 120, Emma Beierlein 121, Charly Heber-Spates 126.

Class A

Team scores -- 1. Geneseo 339; 2. Princeton 397; 3. Mercer County, 435; 4. St. Bede 447; 5. Rockridge 450; 6. Byron 462; 7. Oregon 480; 8. Rock Falls 482; 9. Erie-Prophetstown 483; 10. Orion 555; 11. Bureau Valley 564; 12. Indian Creek 571; 13. Alleman 591.

Individuals -- 1. Jenna Cheek (Geneseo) 77; 2. Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 83; 3. Emma Snell (Geneseo) 87; 4. Kelly VanDenBussche (Princeton) 92.

Geneseo -- Jenna Cheek 77, Eryn Murray 83, Emma Snell 87, Elizabeth Roodhouse 92, Paige Laingen 98, Rachel Vondra 112.

Mercer County -- Kira Anderson 106, Mia Killyer 108, Callie Siering 109, Emma Saltzman 112, Kristina Snowdon 118.

Rockridge -- Emily Atwell 107, Mattie Ruether 108, Ella Douglas 117, Ella Rursch 118, Josie Taylor 121, Emma Slattery 148.

Erie-Prophetstown -- Laura Gibson 116, Samantha Soleta 119, Calisa Steel 121, Sydney Bielema 127, Sydney Minssen 129, Bentley Eggers.

Orion -- Olivia Engstrom 121, Desi Gddard 139, Lydia Clarke 142, Mary Mount 153, Claire McLoone 157, Cameron Lough 167.

Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 110, Bella Massa 126, Molly Ahern 144, Clare Thomson 167, Mercedes Rivera 173, Campbell Gustafson 211

