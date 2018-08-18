Girls golf
Rocket Invite
Class AA
Team scores -- 1. Rockford Lutheran 361; 2. Payton Jones 370; 3. Sterling 403; 4. Harlem 417; 5. LaSalle-Peru 432; 6. Rock Island 446; 7. Galesburg 452; 8. Niles West 552
Individuals -- 1. Natalie Hooper (Rockford Lutheran) 72; 2. Kirsten Osborn (Galesburg) 76; 3. Brighton Young (Harlem) 85; 4. Finley Rock (Rockford Lutheran) 85; 5. Raquel Simpson (Payton Jones) 86.
Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 101, Bailey Tripilas 111, Maura Chandler 114, Kristina Mathews 120, Emma Beierlein 121, Charly Heber-Spates 126.
Class A
Team scores -- 1. Geneseo 339; 2. Princeton 397; 3. Mercer County, 435; 4. St. Bede 447; 5. Rockridge 450; 6. Byron 462; 7. Oregon 480; 8. Rock Falls 482; 9. Erie-Prophetstown 483; 10. Orion 555; 11. Bureau Valley 564; 12. Indian Creek 571; 13. Alleman 591.
Individuals -- 1. Jenna Cheek (Geneseo) 77; 2. Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 83; 3. Emma Snell (Geneseo) 87; 4. Kelly VanDenBussche (Princeton) 92.
Geneseo -- Jenna Cheek 77, Eryn Murray 83, Emma Snell 87, Elizabeth Roodhouse 92, Paige Laingen 98, Rachel Vondra 112.
Mercer County -- Kira Anderson 106, Mia Killyer 108, Callie Siering 109, Emma Saltzman 112, Kristina Snowdon 118.
Rockridge -- Emily Atwell 107, Mattie Ruether 108, Ella Douglas 117, Ella Rursch 118, Josie Taylor 121, Emma Slattery 148.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Laura Gibson 116, Samantha Soleta 119, Calisa Steel 121, Sydney Bielema 127, Sydney Minssen 129, Bentley Eggers.
Orion -- Olivia Engstrom 121, Desi Gddard 139, Lydia Clarke 142, Mary Mount 153, Claire McLoone 157, Cameron Lough 167.
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 110, Bella Massa 126, Molly Ahern 144, Clare Thomson 167, Mercedes Rivera 173, Campbell Gustafson 211
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.