Football
Orion 20, Sterling Newman 17
Orion;7;10;0;3;--;20
Newman;0;14;3;0;--;17
First quarter
O -- Jeffrey Holbrook 51 interception return (Ryan Fowler kick), 2:34
Second quarter
O -- Fowler 30 field goal, 8:16
N -- Connor McBride 71 run (Maddy Jacobs kick), 7:23
O -- Logan Lee 4 pass from Dawson Schulenberg (Fowler kick), 4:32
N -- Luke Olson 5 pass from Brycen Bartel (Jacobs kick), 0:43
Third quarter
N -- Nate Ahlers 25 field goal, 0:32
Fourth quarter
O -- Fowler 18 field goal, 7:06
Team statistics
;O;SN
First downs;14;8
Rushes-yards;39-128;39-173
Passing yards;108;17
Comp-Att-Int;9-11-0;2-6-1
Total yards;236;200
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Punts-avg.;4-33.8;5-42.6
Penalties-yards;1-8;7-46
Individual statistics
Rushing
Orion -- Seth West 24-79; Dawson Schulenberg 11-32; Coby Schultz 3-17
Sterling Newman -- Connor McBride 12-76; Luke Olson 12-42; Chase Graham 5-15; Brycen Bartel 5-27; Brody Ivey 4-11; Nick Clevenger 1-2.
Passing
Orion -- Schulenberg 9-11-0, 108
Sterling Newman -- Bartel 2-6-1, 17
Receiving
Orion -- Jeffrey Holbrook 4-39; West 2-52; Logan Lee 2-10; Ryan Fowler 1-7
Sterling Newman -- McBride 1-12; Olson 1-5
Late Friday
Bellevue 36, Monticello Senior 7
Bellevue;16;13;7;0;--;36
Monticello Senior;0;0;0;7;--;7
First quarter
BELL -- Hunter Clasen 33 run (Ty Kloser kick), 9:58
BELL -- Clasen 19 run (Kloser kick), 3:12
BELL -- Brandon Kafer tackle, safety, 00:04
Second quarter
BELL -- Clasen 13 run (kick failed), 10:47
BELL -- Clasen 88 pass from Lucas Tennant (Kloser kick), 7:57
Third quarter
BELL -- Clasen 9 run (Kloser kick), 9:44
Fourth quarter
MONT -- Lake Stahlberg 16 pass from Jeff Carlson (Jeff Carlson kick), 5:14
Rushing
Bellevue -- Hunter Clasen 17-130, Ben Parker 7-23, Lucas Tennant 8-4, Harrison Haynes 1-(-5)
Monticello Senior -- Lake Stahlberg 15-52, Anthony Wallerich 2-8, Jeff Carlson 4-(-27)
Passing
Bellevue -- Lucas Tennant 8-23-2-204, Harrison Haynes 1-4-0-18
Monticello Senior -- Jeff Carlson 13-34-4-82
Receiving
Bellevue -- Hunter Clasen 2-105, Trey Daugherty 4-75, Trevor Hager 2-24, Dillon Rentz 1-18
Monticello Senior -- Tyler Luensman 5-24, Gavin Cooper 3-22, Devin Kraus 4-20, Lake Stahlberg 1-16
Boys soccer
Riverdale 4, Fulton Unity Christian 3
Halftime -- Fulton Unity Christian 3, Riverdale 1. Goals -- Riverdale, Regan Walston 3; Jacob Lyons. Fulton Unity Christian, 3
Boys cross country
First to the Finish Invite
Class 3A
Team results -- 1. Fishers 147, 2. Lyons Township 165, 3. Glenbard West 171, 4. Oswego East 201, 5. New Trier 268, 6. Maine South 278, 7. Minooka 305, 8. Batavia 331, 9. Rolling Meadows 332, 10. Waubonsie Valley 365, 35. Moline 1026, 43. United Township 1294
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Rory Cavan (Glenbard West) 14:24.4, 2. Jack Roberts (Downers Grove North) 14:26.5, 3. Tyler Cushing (Bolingbrook) 14:44.8, 4. Samuel Rivera (Whitney Young) 14:46.0, 5. Jared Kreis (Lincoln-Way Central) 14:48.3, 6. Andrew O'Keefe (Granite City) 14:51.0, 7. Tommy Brady (Maine South) 14:53.4, 8. Roland Prenzler (Edwardsville) 14:54.7, 9. Stephen Moody (Glenbard West) 14:55.4, 10. Eddie Lennon (Rolling Meadows) 14:58.0
Moline -- 114. Jackson McClellan 16:07.0, 148. Tim Wolf 16:23.3, 226. Jon Hutton 17:09.6, 267. Nikolas Johnson 17:35.1, 271. Bryce Johnson 17:38.9
United Township -- 203. James Wright 16:52.4, 253. Trey Heinz 17:23.5, 255. Roberto Munoz 17:25.1, 289. Logan Veloz 18:00.2, 294. Darren Manion 18:04.0
Class 2A
Team results -- 1. Dixon 105, 2. Kaneland 148, 3. Central Burlington 267, 4. Rockford Christian 274, 5. Washington Community 326, 7. Triad 335, 8. Woodstock 339, 9. Lakes Community 339, 10. Richland County 355, 24. Geneseo 691, 35. Rock Island 903
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Charlie Smith (Antioch) 15:19.8, 2. Riley Wells (Rockford Christian) 15:21.5, 3. Daniel Occhipinti (Kaneland) 15:22.8, 4. Anthony Farmer (Central Burlington) 15:24.7, 5. Collin Grady (Dixon) 15:30.0, 6. Ryan Jones (Marian Central Catholic) 15:32.7, 7. James McDonald (Vernon Hills) 15:34.6, 8. Brock Drengenberg (Dixon) 15:41.0, 9. Max Buetel (Belvidere North) 15:41.9, 10. Austin Ames (Charleston) 15:47.3
Geneseo -- 68. William Plumley 16:42.7, 104. Justin Johnson 16:59.8, 162. Neo Colter 17:27.0, 169. Rafe Morrison 17:31.1, 188. Lucas Nicke 17:40.7
Rock Island -- 125. Tony Vandewalle 17:11.5, 156. Aminia Mashimango 17:25.2, 172. Donovan Garro 17:33.1, 192. Ben Claude 17:43.0, 258. Austin Meirhaeghe 18:20.9
Class 1A
Team results -- 1. Olympia 163, 2. EPG 176, 3. Urbana University 190, 4. Eureka 220, 5. Elmwood/Brimfield 240, 6. Rock Falls 316, 7. Pleasant Plains 360, 8. Seneca 371, 9. Athens 379, 10. Father McGivney Catholic 380, 20. Erie-Prophetstown 567, 25. Alleman 643, 29. Mid-County 767, 33. Ridgewood 1012, 45. Annawan-Wethersfield 1231
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Christopher Collet (Seneca) 15:17.6, 2. Logan Pietrzak (Fountain Central) 15:20.4, 3. Jackson Stewart (St. Teresa) 15:30.9, 4. Dawson Smith (Rock Falls) 15:41.3, 5. Aryan Lalwani (Urbana University) 15:55.1, 6. Shane Yamco (Riverton) 15:58.4, 7. Leland Sumer (Tremont) 16:00.8, 8. Caelin Foley (Mid-County) 16:01.9, 9. Kyle Johnson (Eureka) 16:04.0, 10. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 16:04.2
Erie-Prophetstown -- 68. Ben Deneve 17:11.4, 75. Max Weidel 17:18.8, 83. Chris Link 17:25.8, 151. Cameron Abell 18:16.1, 190. Tyler Holldorf 18:41.9
Alleman -- 92. Diego Portillo 17:32.6, 121. Gavin Baker 17:55.7, 126. Pierre Azar 17:58.6, 147. Gage Mowry 18:12.6, 157. Michael Turner 18:19.2
Mid-County -- 7. Caelin Foley 16:01.9, 56. Lorin Peterson 17:02.8, 158. Cal Larson18:20.3, 261. Eli Asplund 20:13.6, 285. Bryce Selman 20:59.5
Ridgewood -- 98. Jordan Francis 17:38.5, 217. Carrson Anderson 19:14.9, 221. Caden Bowers 19:20.0, 236. Nick Janson 19:39.0, 240. Keagan Hixson 19:41.5
Annawan-Wethersfield -- 63. Austin Earley 17:07.1, 277. Eric Johnson 20:49.4, 289. Zach Harker 21:08.6, 294. Zach Kulisek 21:16.5, 308. Max McClellend 21:41.2
Volleyball
Byron Tournament
Fulton 25-25, Guilford 20-23
Fulton 25-25, Belvidere 20-15
Winnebago 25-25, Fulton 15-23
Fulton 25-24-15, Pecatonica 15-26-9
Aquin 25-25, Fulton 20-22
Fulton stats:
Kills -- Emily Schipper 42, Daekota Knott 23, Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth 13. Digs -- Schipper 29, Ally Curley 23, Kylie Collachia 17. Blocks -- Knott 24, Schipper 6. Assists -- Collachia 47, Kylee Sweenie 32. Aces -- Collachia 11, Sweenie 6, Curley 5
Rockridge Invitational
Team results -- 1. Rockridge, 2. Macomb, 3. Knoxville, 4. United
Pool A -- United 25-25, B-PC 10-20; Macomb 25-25, Ridgewood 15-18; United 25-25, Williamsfield 10-8; Ridgewood 25-25, B-PC 13-18; Macomb 25-25, Williamsfield 14-11; United 25-25, Ridgewood 18-18; Macomb 25-25, B-PC 10-9; Ridgewood 25-25, Williamsfield 13-17; Macomb 25-25, United 22-15; Williamsfield 25-23-15, B-PC 20-25-4
Pool B -- ROWVA 25-18-15, Galesburg JV 19-25-10; Knoxville 25-25, West Central 15-18; Rockridge 25-25, ROWVA 10-13; West Central 25-25, Galesburg JV 23-15; Knoxville 25-25, Galesburg JV 10-19; Rockridge 25-25, West Central 16-15; Knoxville 25-25, ROWVA 12-11; Rockridge 25-25, Galesburg JV 7-23
Consolation -- Knoxville 22-25-15, United 25-23-7
Championship -- Rockridge 28-27, Macomb 26-25
All-Tournament Team -- Jerzi Johnson (United), Corrine Booton (West Central), Samantha Urch (Macomb), Maggie Vallillo (Macomb), Avery Rexroat (Macomb), Shelby Shreeves (Knoxville), Taylor Zeck (Rockridge), Amelia Thomas (Rockridge), Josie Bentz (United), Carly Thompson (United), Alli Lambin (Ridgewood), Lauren Kavanagh (Knoxville), Jocelyn Buchannan (Macomb), Calyn Garza (ROWVA), Mattie Henry (Rockridge)
Crossroads Invite
Naperville Central 25-20-25, Moline 22-25-18
Greenwood KY 25-25, Moline 21-18
Carbondale 21-25-15, Moline 25-12-10
Moline 25-25, Massac County 17-16
Moline 25-25, Centennial 13-14
Moline stats:
Kills -- Dickerson 28, Pittington 25, Ramsay 21, Mitchell 20. Digs -- Peterson 62, Ehlers 43, Mitchell 30, Thatcher 25. Blocks -- Ramsay 8, Mitchell 6, Pittington 5. Assists -- Mitchell 59, Deporter 41. Aces -- Mitchell 9, Ramsay 8, Ehlers 8, Deporter 7
North Scott Invitational
Pool A -- North Scott 21-24, Union-Laporte City 17-22; Bettendorf 17-21-15, Quincy 21-9-7; North Scott 18-21-15, Bettendorf 21-15-12; Quincy 21-21, Union 15-11; North Scott 21-14-15, Quincy 14-21-12; Union 26-21, Bettendorf 24-15
Pool B -- Clinton 21-21, Davenport West 8-9; Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-21, Western Dubuque 19-14; Clinton 12-21-15, Western Dubuque 21-10-9; Xavier 21-21, Davenport West 11-15; Clinton 21-18-15, Xavier 19-21-11; Western Dubuque 21-21, Davenport West 14-11
Semifinals -- Xavier 25-22-15, North Scott 16-25-13; Clinton 26-18-15, Union-Laporte City 16-25-12
Final -- Xavier 25-25, Clinton 21-20
Statistical leaders for area schools
Davenport West
Kills -- Abigail McCaughey 7, Lauren Oostendorp 3, Jalissa Pieffer 2. Aces -- Oostendorp 2. Blocks -- Oostendorp 1. Digs -- McCaughey 11, Cassidy Schaeffer 10. Assists -- Tori Dierikx 5, Baylee Kronfeld 4.
Bettendorf
Kills -- Ally Grothusen 21, Breanna VerMeer 15, Maesa Harris 14. Aces -- Erin McQuillen 3, Harris 3. Blocks -- Harris 3, Jenna Marxen 3. Digs -- Grothusen 21, McQuillen 19, Hannah Uhrich 19. Assists -- Emily Sharkey 59.
North Scott
Kills -- Emma Morgan 27, Emma Powell 21, Kendall McNaul 19. Aces -- Morgan 8, Bailee Kroeger 4. Blocks -- Grace Boffeli 6, McNaul 5, Morgan 5. Digs -- Maddie Allison 38, Powell 38. Assists -- Taylor Robertson 45, Grace Graham 37.
Clinton
Kills -- Grace Tubbs 41, Molly Chapman 20, Macy Mulholland 17. Aces -- Mallory Melvin 7. Blocks -- Tubbs 8, Chapman 8. Digs -- Haley Dash 36, Chapman 31, Mulholland 30. Assists -- Brooke Mulholland 88.
Linn-Mar Tournament
Pool A -- CPU 21-20-15, Pleasant Valley 17-22-12; Dubuque Hempstead 21-21, Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-18; Pleasant Valley 21-21, Dubuque Hempstead 15-16; CPU 21-21, Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-13; Pleasant Valley 20-21-15, Cedar Rapids Prairie 22-10-9; CPU 19-21-15, Dubuque Hempstead 21-17-7
Pool B -- Solon 21-21, Waterloo East 8-11; Linn-Mar 21-21, Fairfield 7-17; Linn-Mar 21-21, Solon 18-17; Fairfield 21-15-15, Waterloo East 12-21-13; Solon 21-21, Fairfield 18-18; Linn-Mar 21-21, Waterloo East 9-14
Pool C -- Assumption 21-21, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-17; Marion 23-21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 19-20; Assumption 21-21, Marion 15-14; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21, Marion 18-19; Assumption 21-21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13-17
Consolation bracket -- Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-22, Fairfield 15-20; Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Waterloo East 11-8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14-18
Quarterfinals -- Linn-Mar 21-21, Marion 13-15; Assumption 13-21-15, Dubuque Hempstead 21-9-10; Pleasant Valley 21-21, CPU 11-13; Solon 21-21, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-19
Semifinals -- Linn-Mar 11-21-15, Solon 21-14-13; Assumption 21-14-15, Pleasant Valley 19-21-12
Championship game -- Linn-Mar 21-21, Assumption 14-8
Pleasant Valley tournament stats:
Kills -- Erica Brohm 36, Kaitlyn Morgan 21, Adrea Arthofer 17. Digs -- Arthofer 37, Claire Bebow 34, Emily Wood 33. Blocks -- Hailey Halupnic 4, Wood 2, Morgan 2. Assists -- Kora Ruff 96. Aces -- Wood 4, Brohm 3, Arthofer 3, Sara Hoskins 3
Girls swimming
River Queen Invitational
Team results -- 1. Morrison 233, 2. Pekin 215, 3. Davenport Central 184, 4. Muscatine 182, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 140, 6. Tipton 114, 7. Clinton 105, 8. Davenport West 62, 9. Davenport North 56
200 medley relay -- 1. Pekin (Schoedel, Sumer, McDaniels, Curtis) 1:59.08, 2. Morrison 1:59.10, 3. Central 2:01.24
200 freestyle -- 1. Gracen Harmon (Morr) 2:06.78, 2. Molly Duehr (Hemp) 2:10.29, 3. Paige Pearson (Central) 2:15.67
200 IM -- 1. Sydney Norman (Morr) 2:22.91, 2. Liz Weber (Central) 2:27.61, 3. Kate Henson (Morr) 2:32.83
50 freestyle -- 1. Kelen McDaniels (Pekin) 24.98, 2. Abbey Klostermann (Central) 25.72, 3. Sara Norman (Morr) 25.89
100 butterfly -- 1. Kelen McDaniels (Pekin) 1:01.04, 2. Sadie Norman (Morr) 1:02.96, 3. Samantha Fish (Hemp) 1:03.31
100 freestyle -- 1. Abby Lear (Musc) 57.05, 2. Gracen Harmon (Morr) 57.09, 3. Sara Norman (Morr) 57.47
500 freestyle -- 1. Sami Curtis (Pekin) 5:49.14, 2. Liz Weber (Central) 5:53.70, 3. Zoe Stonebraker (Tipton) 5:58.57
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Morrison (Sydney Norman, Sadie Norman, Sara Norman, Harmon) 1:43.63, 2. Pekin 1:48.39, 3. Clinton 1:50.91
100 backstroke -- 1. Samantha Fish (Hemp) 1:02.29, 2. Sadie Norman (Morr) 1:03.36, 3. Allison Fellner (Central) 1:06.36
100 breaststroke -- 1. Abbey Klostermann (Central) 1:12.24, 2. Molly Duehr (Hemp) 1:15.04, 3. Britney Ford (Tipton) 1:16.24
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Central (Weber, Pearson, Fellner, Klostermann) 3:57.84, 2. Morrison 3:58.67, 3. Muscatine 4:06.22
1 meter diving -- 1. Tiana Negron (West) 386.15, 2. Ella Heath (West) 314.55, 3. Keagan Eberhard (Musc) 240.00
Rock Island Relays
Team results -- 1. Dunlap 222; 2. Moline 210, 3. Rock Island 184, 4. Peoria Richwoods 160, 5. Galesburg 148, 6. United Township 139, 7. Macomb 136, 8. Sterling Newman 20
1 meter diving -- 1. Shrake Puglisi (Mol) 320.30, 3. Holland McKinley (RI) 245.90
200 medley relay -- 2. Rock Island (Maria Quitly, Mikayla DePover, Olivia Sholl, Allyson Smithson) 1:56.76, 5. Moline (Clara Van Note, Annika Zemek, Nethmi Bopearatchy, Jenna Silaggi) 2:05.98
2x200 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Sophie Greko, Olivia White) 4:02.21, 4. United Township (Jillie Smith, Mia Franks) 4:25.80, 5. Rock Island (DePover, Smithson) 4:28.67.
2x200 medley relay -- 2. Moline (Hannah Gault, Gabbi Lopez) 5:00.22, 3. Rock Island (Olivia Sholl, Anna Roswell) 5:05.99, 4. United Township (Alivia Preston, Emma Paprocki) 5:41.38
2x50 freestyle relay -- 1. Rock Island (DePover, Quilty) 51.46, 4. Moline (Lauren Pio, Haylee Cox) 53.28
2x100 butterfly relay -- 1. Moline (White, Lopez) 2:04.30, 5. United Township (Preston, Paprocki) 2:36.26
2x100 freestyle relay -- 1. Rock Island (DePover, Quilty)1:53.17, 4. Moline (Greko, Van Note) 1:57.03; 5. United Township (Smith, Franks) 2:02.13
500 freestyle relay -- 3. Moline (CC Cervantes, Gault, Mimi Trenary, Adamson) 5:19.20
200 freestyle relay -- 2. Moline (Lauren Fulscher, Greko, Lopez, White) 1:45.97, 4. United Township (Paprocki, Franks, Smith, Brandi LaFountaine) 1:50.35
2x100 backstroke relay -- 2. Moline (Gault, Van Note) 2:17.37, 3. Rock Island (Smithson, Rowell) 2:17.74
2x100 breaststroke -- 2. Rock Island (Olivia Sholl, DePover) 2:31.94, 3. Moline (Zemek, Trenary) 2:33.21
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Adamson, Lopez, Greko, White) 3:48.17, 3. Rock Island (Quilty, Smithson, Sholl, DePover) 3:53.77, 5. United Township (Preston, Franks, Smith, LaFountaine) 4:09.73
Girls cross country
First to the Finish Invite
Class 3A
Team results -- 1. Naperville North 58, 2. Downers Grove South 92, 3. YHS 93, 4. Minooka 182, 5. Batavia 204, 6. Lyons Township 207, 7. Barrington 254, 8. Hononegah 291, 9. Naperville Central 305, 10. Libertyville 314, 25. Moline 748
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia) 16:42.6, 2. Molly Fitzpatrick (Barrington) 16:44.6, 3. Helena Kleronomos (YHS) 17:04.1, 4. Alex Morris (Naperville North) 17:07.4, 5. Brenna Cohoon (Downers Grove South) 17:07.6, 6. Kailey Fox (YHS) 17:12.7, 7. Brielle Rochester (Libertyville) 17:18.5, 8. Katherine Olsen (DeKalb) 17:21.2, 9. Vivian Van Eck (Minooka) 17:30.7, 10. Campbell Petersen (Naperville North) 17:32.0
Moline -- 39. Lylia Gomez 18:23.5, 135. Emily Lopez 20:01.1, 163. Madison Lodico 20:57.3, 197. Grace Vinzant 21:42.5, 214. Lily Knobloch 22:13.1
United Township -- Maddie Miller 19:38.6, Ella Boyer 20:58.0, Brinley Rodgers 21:17.3, Aida Adam 22:13.6
Class 2A
Team results -- 1. Belvidere North 114, 2. Vernon Hills 132, 3. Normal University 184, 4. Mahomet-Seymour 209, 5. Dunlap 243, 6. Lakes 249, 7. Latin School of Chicago 262, 8. Washington Community 299, 9. Grayslake Central 314, 10. Central Burlington 329, 12. Geneseo 432, 40. Alleman 1169, 41. Rock Island 1227
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Brooke Stromsland (Lakes) 17:21.2, 2. Ava Parakh (Latin School of Chicago) 17:37.1, 3. Madison Diercks (Belvidere North) 17:47.9, 4. Marianne Mihas (Latin School of Chicago) 17:55.3, 5. Gianna Sagona (Belvidere North) 17:57.9, 6. Aspen Gordon (Morton) 18:00.8, 7. Jenna Schwartz (Waterloo) 18:06.3, 8. Cameron Hough (Richland County) 18:22.6, 9. Kylie Hagmann (Woodstock) 18:23.8, 10. Sibhan Stoll (Marian Central Catholic) 18:24.7
Geneseo -- 14. Josie Brown 18:33.3, 61. Julia Poel 19:56.5, 99. Lauren Belvel 20:27.2, 115. Anna Girten 20:37.7, 143. Anna Pierce 21:04.0
Alleman -- 31. Alexandra Cajigal 19:10.7, 219. Caroline Adam 22:34.7, 300. Paulina Vega 25:00.9, 305. Lily Beardsley 25:07.0, 5. Emma Beardsley 25:43.8
Rock Island -- 188. Guinevere Carr 21:58.9, 244. Rebecca Fergosen 23:06.6, 247. Breanna Homan 23:10.5, 272. Jazel Carr 23:44.5, 276. Nora Sierra 23:51.3
Class 1A
Team results -- 1. Eureka 129, 2. Winnebago 167, 3. Rock Falls 181, 4. Pleasant Plains 185, 5. Olympia 188, 6. Rockford Christian 205, 7. EPG 205, 8. Williamsville 216, 9. Urbana University 264, 10. Aurora Central Catholic 359, 21. Annawan-Wethersfield 600, 37. Erie-Prophetstown 986, 41. Ridgewood 1177
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Emma Argo (Eureka) 17:54.3, 2. Lydia Roller (Staunton) 17:55.1, 3. Payne Turney (Clinton) 18:19.6, 4. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 18:22.7, 5. Audrey Jenkins (Seneca) 18:24.3, 6. Alexi Fogo (Eureka) 18:38.1, 7. Maya Stovall (Macomb) 18:42.8, 8. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 18:43.9, 9. Cate Atkins (EPG) 18:46.8, 10. Anika Kimme (Urbana University) 18:47.9
Annawan-Wethersfield -- 22. Rachel Gomez 19:37.9, 48. Crystal Musgrave 20:23.3, 84. Rachel Cook 21:05.2, 196. Cora Rusk 23:56.0, 250. Chiara Hendrix 26:39.8
Erie-Prophetstown -- 128. Makayla Dornbush 22:25.9, 180. Jorden Robinson 23:33.8, 199. Olivia Miniel 24:03.5, 234. Dylan Chandler 25:10.9, 245. Kaitlin Hanrahan 26:12.1
Ridgewood -- 182. Lauren Curry 23:36.5, 222. Lauren Anderson 24:38.4, 252. Jordan Ables 26:45.3, 254. Anna Paul 26:48.0, 267. Jacklyn Bowles 29:38.4
Mid-County -- Kasey Campagna 29:06.1, Molly Blust 37:43.3
