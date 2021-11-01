high school

Football
Iowa playoffs
Thursday's quarterfinals (all 7 p.m.)
Eight-player
Remsen St. Mary's (10-0) at Don Bosco (8-2)
Lansing Kee (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0)
Audubon (9-1) at WACO (10-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM, Anita (9-0)
Friday's quarterfinals (all 7 p.m.)
Class 5A
West Des Moines Dowling (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
Iowa City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)
Pleasant Valley (8-2) at West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Ankeny (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2)
Class 4A
Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)
Webster City (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1)
Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)
C.B. Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1)
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)
Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0)
Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)
Class 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon (8-2)
OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)
Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall (9-1)
North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)
Class 1A
West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0)
ACGC, Guthrie Center (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)
Sigourney-Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
MFL MarMac (8-2) at Dyersville Beckman (10-0)
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock (10-0)
Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1)
North Tama (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1)
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at East Buchanan (8-1)
Illinois playoffs
Friday's second round
Class 7A
Moline (9-1) at Willowbrook (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's second round
Class 1A
Fulton (8-2) at Ottawa Marquette (9-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at Kankakee McNamara (6-4), TBD
Class 4A
Chicago Phillips (8-2) at Kewanee (9-1), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Monday's results
Class 5A quarterfinals
(10) Johnston 25-17-17-26-16, (1) Iowa City Liberty 21-25-25-24-14
(4) Cedar Falls 25-25-30, (5) West Des Moines Dowling 22-18-28
(2) Pleasant Valley 25-19-25-25, (7) Ankeny Centennial 16-25-20-12
(3) Ankeny 25-23-14-25-15, (6) Urbandale 23-25-25-22-12
Class 4A quarterfinals
(1) Western Dubuque 25-25-25, Sioux City Heelan 22-13-16
(5) Marion 25-25-15-25-15, (4) Cedar Rapids Xavier 27-13-25-19-9
(2) North Scott 25-25-25, (8) Bondurant-Farrar 21-16-20
(3) Waverly-Shell Rock 23-28-21-25-15, (6) Oskaloosa 25-26-25-15-12
Today's matches
Class 3A quarterfinals
10 a.m. — (1) Assumption (34-4) vs. (8) Des Moines Christian (36-6)
10 a.m. — (2) West Delaware (40-5) vs. (7) Unity Christian (28-4)
Noon — (4) West Liberty (37-4) vs. (5) Mount Vernon (34-12)
Noon — (3) Sheldon (27-5) vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-6)
Class 2A quarterfinals
2 p.m. — (1) Dike-New Hartford (51-1) vs. (10) South Hardin (36-5)
2 p.m. — (2) Wilton (36-2) vs. (9) Osage (28-9)
4 p.m. — (4) Boyden-Hull (28-5) vs. (6) Denver (36-7)
4 p.m. — (3) Western Christian (38-5) vs. (7) Dyersville Beckman (33-11)
Class 1A quarterfinals
6 p.m. — (1) Burlington Notre Dame (35-8) vs. (14) Tri-Center (27-10)
6 p.m. — (2) LeMars Gehlen (25-5) vs. (12) North Tama (30-10)
8 p.m. — (5) Holy Trinity Catholic (32-10) vs. (10) Janesville (25-15)
8 p.m. — (3) Springville (33-4) vs. (11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck (29-13)
Wednesday's matches
Class 5A semifinals
10 a.m. — (10) Johnston (28-11) vs. (4) Cedar Falls (31-8)
10 a.m. — (2) Pleasant Valley (31-4) vs. (3) Ankeny (40-5)
Class 4A semifinals
Noon — (1) Western Dubuque (32-3) vs. (5) Marion (37-8)
Noon — (2) North Scott (31-4) vs. (3) Waverly-Shell Rock (43-7)
Pleasant Valley 25-19-25-25, Ankeny Centennial 16-25-20-12
Kills – AC, Marissa Meyer 14, Monica Mirembe 7, Peyton Mitchell 7, Delainey Winkel 5; PV, Chloe Cline 14, Emily Goodpaster 11, Halle Vice 10, Arra Cottrell 9, Kora Ruff 5, Alexa Frankel 5. Assists – AC, Morgan DenBeste 28; PV, Ruff 42, Livia Thomsen 5. Aces – AC, DenBeste 2, Mitchell; PV, Ruff 3, Vice 3, Riley Morgan 3. Blocks – AC, Mirembe 2, Meyer, DenBeste; PV, Cline 2, Cottrell, Frankel. Digs – AC, Winkel 9, Ella Becker 9, DenBeste 8, Meyer 6; PV, Thomsen 20, Molly Albrecht 9, Vice 8, Ruff 8, Morgan 8.
Records: Centennial 30-10 (final); PV 31-4
North Scott 25-25-25, Bondurant-Farrar 21-16-20
Kills – B-F, Hallie Bedler 13, Kendall Anderson 9, Hannah Ditsworth 6; North Scott, Ella McLaughlin 10, Grace Graham 7, Alexis Richards 5, Lauren Golinghorst 4. Assists – B-F, Tori Carroll 22; North Scott, Alyssa Atzen 14, Nora Ralfs 7. Aces – B-F, Anderson 3, Bedler, Ditsworth, Payge Herrold; North Scott, Richards 3, Golinghorst 2, Graham, Atzen, Carley Bredar. Blocks – B-F, Ditsworth 4, Anderson 2, Carroll, Jacki Baas; North Scott, Graham 5, Golinghorst 5, Scout Kirshy 4, McLaughlin 3, Richards 3, Ralfs. Digs – B-F, Anderson 18, Bedler 7, Carroll 6; North Scott, Richards 13, Bredar 11, McLaughlin 5, Golinghorst 4, Sydney Skarich 4, Atzen 4.
Records: Bondurant-Farrar 32-8 (final); North Scott 31-4
Illinois sectionals
Class 4A Pekin Sectional
Monday's results
(1) Edwardsville 26-25, (2) O'Fallon 24-22
(2) Normal Community 25-25, (1) Moline 18-21
Wednesday's final
Edwardsville vs. Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Dunlap Sectional
Monday's results
(1) Metamora 25-25, (3) Sterling 8-8
(2) Washington 23-25-25, (1) Rock Island 25-22-22
Wednesday's final
Metamora (35-1) vs. Washington (31-7), 6 p.m.
Class 2A Knoxville Sectional
Monday's results
(1) Quincy Notre Dame 25-25, (7) Riverdale 15-13
(2) Macomb 21-25-26, (1) Princeton 25-14-24
Wednesday's final
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Macomb, 6 p.m.
Normal Community 25-25, Moline 18-21
Kills -- N - Katherine Kraft 6, Sydney Chong 6, Olivia Corson 6. Olivia Price 3, Adeline Snoeyink 2; M – Rylie Frazelle 4, Ella Ramsay 4. Aces -- N - Isabelle McCormick 2, Sophia Feeney 1; M – Ramsay 1, Lucy Irvine 1, Megan DePoorter 1. Assists -- N – Feeney 11, Price 7, McCormick 4; M – Carly Rouse 9, Gigi Tertipes 7. Blocks -- N – Chong 1; Samantha Veto 2, Caylee Brandes 2. Digs -- N – Price 7, McCormick 4, Anna Dunne 4, Kraft 2; M – DePoorter 15, Rouse 4, Mackenzie Wiemers 4.
Washington 23-25-25, Rock Island 25-22-22
Kills -- Washington, Jori Dowling 12, Georgia Duncan 12, Sami Schulte 8, Sam Puent 3. Rock Island, Emily Allison 14, Addie Bomelyn 9, Maddie Polito 8, Kayla Rice 8, Grace Gustafson 4, Sienna Mikaio 1. Aces -- Washington, Puent 3. Rock Island,Bella Allison 3, Mari Churchill 1, Mikaio 1. Blocks -- Washington, Duncan 7, Dowling 2, Malone McKinley 2, Puent 2, Schulte 2, Grace Scrivner. Rock Island,Polito 8, Rice 2. Digs -- Washington, Audrey Reed 13, Duncan 7, Schulte 7. Rock Island, Bomelyn 20, Mikaio 15, E. Allison 13. Assists -- Washington, Quinn Gillespie 14, Scrivner 14. Rock Island, B. Allison 18, Churchill 17.
Record: Rock Island 21-12.